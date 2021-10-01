Forza Horizon 5, requirements: low the minimum, brutal the “ideals”

During the Xbox event at this week’s Tokyo Game Show 2021, Microsoft and Playground Games unveiled news of the next installment of their popular arcade racing simulator, Forza Horizon 5, showing the official PC requirements of this new open world title.

Currently available on the game pages on Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as on the official website of the game, we can finally find ourselves replaced the estimates advanced previously, with two quite opposite extremes that will go from minimum requirements that are much more affordable and easy to achieve. than expected, up to a recommended equipment that borders on the latest high-end components.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that Forza Horizon 5 will support an unlockable frame rate, the option to change the field of view and the ultra-wide monitor support. Interesting Forza Horizon 5 will support haptic feedback on Xbox Controller through all versions of the game, including Steam, which is the first time this feature will be available on this platform.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD RX 470

Storage: 110 GB available space

DirectX: version 12

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD RX 590

Storage: 110 GB available space

DirectX: version 12

Ideal Requirements:

Processor: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT

Storage: 110GB SSD

DirectX: version 12

What is not clear is the type of performance these specifications are aimed at. For example, the minimum could aim to hit 60FPS at 1080p with medium settings, while the recommended could be 60FPS 1440p at high settings, but we don’t know yet. Although what is clear is that the recommended equipment of the RTX 3080 is oriented to get the most out of its compatibility with ray tracing, yes, limited to ForzaVista mode.

Forza Horizon 5 maintains its release date for next November 9 not just for PC, but also for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as Xbox subscription and cloud gaming plans.