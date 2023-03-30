Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure: racing in Sierra Nueva in the latest DLC

- Advertisement -

Eight months after the release of the DLC dedicated to the most popular Hot Wheelshe arrives Rally Adventurethe second expansion for Forza Horizon 5, which takes us through the muddy and winding streets of Sierra Nueva, an unprecedented appendix to the Mexican map designed specifically to give us a rally experience in the full style of the Festival Horizon! We have carefully tested the new contents proposed by the Playground Games guys and we can finally tell you about it in detail (in the meantime, if you want to recover it, you will find the Forza Horizon 5 review here).

Welcome to Sierra Nueva!

This new Forza Horizon 5 expansion proposed by Playground Games gives us a new freely explorable area, called Sierra Nueva. We are still in Mexico and can access to this unedited location by a special icon that appears in a precise point of the game map.

Geographically speaking, great continuity is immediately noticeable with biomes already explored in the base experience: tongues of asphalt (and not) wind between rocky hills, volcanic craters, luxuriant palm forests and sandy desert expanses that form the backdrop for the adrenaline-pumping point-to-point races, typical of the rallying tradition. Already because, as the name suggests, Rally Adventure is a content entirely dedicated to this sporting discipline, however reinterpreted in the carefree mood of the Horizon Festival.

In addition to the new area, this DLC brings 10 new rally vehicles as a dowry (among which Colin McRae’s glorious Ford Focus RS stands out!) and a new narrative campaign divided into three branches: our protagonist will find three old acquaintances, the guides of as many teams. These teams are characterized by the type of competition in which they are specialized: the Apex Predators prefer rallies on asphalt, the Horizon Raptors prefer dirt roads, while i Grit Reapers they run only at night, regardless of the road surface. Our alter ego will have to climb the hierarchies with victories and only when he has reached the top of these three categories will be ready to face the ultimate rally.



A scheme that follows, with due proportions, that of the single player campaign of the original title therefore. Each event can be tackled in two ways: as a point-to-point sprint race together with other cars, or as a classic solo time trial, in full rally style, with the times of the various competitors who then make up the final standings of the event. A pity that the latter mode is considered almost as secondary, since, for the purposes of the progression of the campaign, only the races are counted.

The rally according to Horizon

Off-road vehicles and dirt racing are not really new in Forza Horizon 5, as there were already similar events in the basic package. However, a whole series of typical aspects of this sport have been introduced in the DLC, in an attempt to give character to the raids of Rally Adventure: first of all, the tracks have been designed ad hoc for the motoring disciplinewith extremely tortuous paths and characterized, in some cases, even by a certain verticality.

You go strictly from point A to point B and there are no circuit competitions. Like any self-respecting rally driver, our protagonist will also be supported by a co-driver ready to show him in real time the curves and pitfalls of the route, only that this flesh-and-blood navigator is not sitting on board, but on a helicopter that accompanies the speeding vehicle from above. For the occasion, among the various improvements that can be made to your racing car, new upgrades have been added, such as the turbo equipped with anti-lag, which gives roaring flames coming out of the muffler, with an attached crackling sound: a real pleasure for the player’s eyes and ears! Given the slippery nature of the tracks, the developers decided to add an extra driving aid for enthusiasts: the launch controla limiter that works in a similar way to traction control, by regulating engine revs to cope with tire slip during acceleration.



This solution is active by default, but it can be deactivated from the settings menu, as well as any other assist. Also in Rally Adventure we find again the great ductility of the driving system developed by Playground Games; the game never betrays its arcade nature, but – after deactivating the facilities – it manages to give satisfaction even to those accustomed to more simulative titles.

Formula that wins does not change

There is certainly no shortage of things to do in Sierra Nueva: in addition to the aforementioned single-player campaign (which lasts about 5 or 6 hours) and the ability to replay each event in the form of a time trial, there are inevitable collectibles scattered around the map, drift challenges, stunt jumps, speed cameras, and so on. Each of the three teams then has an internal progress barcomplete with prizes to be unlocked upon reaching a certain rank or certain objectives.

Rally Adventure is a small Forza Horizon 5, a microcosm that faithfully reproduces the formula of the base game, however declined in a rally sauce. Of course, nothing prevents you from using road cars to tackle the difficult paths of Rally Adventure, but that would be a shame do not use off-road monsters that the DLC makes available. If the main campaign does not shine for its longevity, lovers of completionism will still find bread for their teeth as, to fully enjoy each content, it will take from 10 to 15 hours.

If on quality and quantity we can say we are satisfied with the hours spent on Rally Adventure, we feel like saying that perhaps it would have been appropriate some variation in game mechanics. For the occasion, typical rally details were added, but off-road races had already been seen in the base game and, honestly, if at first glance we were shown a Forza Horizon 5 dirt-track competition, it would be really hard to tell whether it was drawn from the basic experience or from the new content, both for the similarity of the biomes and for the lack of structural differences between the two components of the offer. during our test we have not had the opportunity to test the game in multiplayerbut we understand that the nature of the events follows – again in a slavish way – what we saw in Forza Horizon 5. However, take these impressions with the benefit of the doubt, because when the servers are opened there could be some unexpected surprises.