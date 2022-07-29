Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Review: A beautiful playground to see

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most incredible driving games ever made. Playground Games is the goal of an ideal path born from the vision of Yu Suzuki and his Out Run, and then continued by Eden Games at the time of Test Drive Unlimited. Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico was the backdrop for an enormous amount of activities focused on the pleasure of traversing its spaces in complete freedom (our Forza Horizon 5 review is here to tell you about the wonders of Microsoft gaming). Post-launch support has also been remarkable, with the ever changing seasons, the introduction of new vehicles and events that have kept the manufacturing ecosystem alive. Following what has now become a tradition for the brand, Playground Games has finally released the first official expansion of the game dedicated to the world of Mattel models, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheelsin what is perhaps the greatest upheaval of the philosophy of the series ever seen to date.

Like in Gardaland, but in the stratosphere

To access the expansion you need to go to a specific point on the map. Once reached, you are in the presence of a gigantic launch ramp towards the sky: it is the first piece of Mattel’s iconic orange slopes and is the only access route to the new, gigantic map to explore. It is a huge tripartite disk suspended kilometers high above Mexico, and on which there are three completely different environments, joined together by a maze of orange tracks in mid-air, loops, jaw-splitting jumps and twists on magnetic bottom.

The first impact with the world of Hot Wheels is incredible, the feeling is that of being inside a gigantic car-sized amusement park to explore at insane speeds. In some places, especially at the height of the steepest climbs, it seems to be on a roller coaster, as, looking below, you can see the entire park stretch out at your feet. It is an electrifying sensation, conveyed above all by theincredible glance that certain sections of the track offer swooping down from breathtaking heights, making their way into the caldera of a volcano or twisting around a snow-capped peak. The dimensions of this suspended new world are very respectable, but what is immediately striking is the complexity of the intertwining of circuits that overlap, knot together and converge in several points. This is an absolutely spectacular construction system that probably has no equal in the world of racing games (apart from Trackmania, of course).

If Hot Wheels Unleashed had managed to recreate the “domestic” atmosphere of Mattel’s toy car world (here is our review of Hot Wheels Unleashed), Forza Horizon 5 has approached the issue in a different way, on a much larger scale.

The result, from an aesthetic point of view, is amazing: the first few minutes spent riding the plastic tracks are a crazy experience that alone is worth the price of the ticket. In this sense we are facing a great success.

A twisted philosophy

The soul of Forza Horizon 5, as already mentioned, revolves entirely around the freedom of approach to exploration and progression. There are no artificial barriers, and the presence of the wheels of fortune as the main mechanics for the acquisition of new vehicles works precisely because it is inserted within a similar context. It is therefore possible to obtain powerful and lightning-fast cars right away as you explore the map and complete the various objectives.

Here, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels has decided to go in the opposite direction. Net of the presence of three biomes, in fact, the progression is more linear than in the past, to the point that there are category “classes” to climb by progressively unlocking new events. The approach is no longer free but rather develops on tracks, in a much more “traditional” way, in a certain sense. We therefore start from driving class B vehicles and it is necessary to complete a series of different objectives in order to move up in the category, in order to obtain the possibility of using more powerful and performing vehicles.

Initially, the linear approach of the DLC is actually a pleasant change of gear, but the difference is the long-term experience, with the real risk that the expansion will lose some of its appeal. Once the incredible scenic impact of the new floating map is overcome, what remains is less impactful than we would have hoped for.

It is admirable that Playground Games has decided to reverse course, showing the desire to reinvent itself and thus avoiding stagnation. What’s difficult to understand is why Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is so sparse in content. The events are quite small in number, and they are mostly simple races on the new layouts offered by the Hot Wheels themed map. What is really missing, however, are the expeditions: the highlight of the experience with Forza Horizon have always been those hyper-spectacular events that put the player in competition with absurd vehicles and in totally over the top contexts. The base game opens with the breathtaking descent from the slopes of an erupting volcano, and over time sees crazy chases of trains, cargo planes, motocross and so on and so forth. In Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels all of this was left out of the gaming experience. Still remembering the adrenaline load of the base game, the ordinary races alone did not seem to us always adequate to keep the attention high for a long time. On the other hand, the secondary narrative sections dedicated to deepening the history of the Hot Wheels brand are beautifulwhich for the care and passion with which they are addressed have brought to mind the secondary missions dedicated to the Vocho.

Vastness and linearity

The end result is an expansion that has far fewer holds to rely on in the long run. Once the Hot Wheels themed “campaign” has been completed, unfortunately, there is little else to do. This is because, in addition to the content issue discussed earlier, the new world of Hot Wheels it removes much of the freedom of movement that Mexican plains offer from the equation.

To go from point A to point B you only have a couple of possible paths, and this makes crossing the world less interesting and stimulating. What is lacking is therefore a concrete push towards the exploration of the three biomes, which can also be crossed on the ground and without having to go through the sections of the tracks. The problem is that although there is a “ground floor”, the game does not try in any way to present it to the player to make them interested: the races always take place on layouts suspended in the sky and only very rarely do you switch between soil.

The starting points of the events are on the slopes, the outpost is located in the place where the three biomes in the center of the map are connected and on the ground there are only third category activities such as the signs to overwhelm. It almost seems that Playground Games did not want to draw too much attention to those three areas to give more prominence to the tracks, but this double nature of the game world ends up creating a small imbalance in the play structure.

However, it is an incredible work from an aesthetic point of viewwhich brings with it all the pleasantness of the Forza Horizon 5 driving system: this is why the final result is always positive, mind you, and it is admirable in some respects that Playground Games preferred to take risks and change course, rather than rest on their laurels. In short, he must be acknowledged. As far as optimization is concerned, the world of Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is frighteningly large and more vertical than ever, putting graphics cards and processors under more strain than the base game. On the test PC, on which Forza Horizon 5 ran smoothly pushing up to high settings, we were forced to compromise in the DLC in order not to compromise the fluidity of the experience.