Fortnite will be even more limited on iOS soon

Ever since Epic Games and Apple began their bitter legal battle, Fortnite has been banned from the App Store (as well as the Google Play Store). While it’s still possible to play the popular battle royale on Apple devices through services like the Xbox Cloud and GeForce Now, as well as rumors about the game returning to the platform natively, things have never been the same since the ban, especially in terms of updates. This week, those still playing the outdated native versions of Fortnite received yet another sad news.

As of January 30th, players still natively playing Fortnite on Android and iOS will not be able to spend V-Bucks to purchase in-game items, and will also need to confirm that they are 18 years of age or older to play. The news was revealed by Apple on its social networks. Technically, if you downloaded Fortnite on those platforms before it was removed from stores, you can still continue playing, but you're permanently stuck on version 13.40. To give you an idea of ​​how far behind this version is, players can't experience things like the Marvel themed season (which started in August 2020), the Ariana Grande concert (which took place in August 2021). ), or the recent introduction of a new island and use of motorbikes (which were added in December 2022).