Fortnite turns 4, and celebrates it with special rewards

Despite the duality that presents us Fortnite, at the same time generating the impression of having been here all our life, and that of being a still recent game, it seems incredible that Epic Games’ successful title is now celebrating its 4th anniversary. As in previous years, the company is back with an island-wide birthday party to celebrate the milestone, which includes giant birthday cakes and special rewards for completing some challenges.

Although Fortnite was officially launched during the month of July 2017, after several years of development and testing, the Battle Royale version wasn’t released until a few months later, on September 26, 2017. And it is that beyond the game itself, what will be celebrated this Sunday the birthday of the popular game mode that has taken it, and still maintains it, at the top of the scene.

However, it will not be a one-day exclusive event. Repeating the model from previous years, the beginning of the Fortnite birthday party will mark the end of the event, so we will have to complete the challenges during this weekend to get all the rewards: an exclusive birthday cake pick (different from previous years), a number four cupcake emoticon, and a fourth birthday cake back object.

Completing this year’s birthday challenge is simple, if somewhat tedious, as we will have to complete different missions to obtain each of the objects– dance in front of four birthday cakes, which can be found in all the main points of interest; eat four cake slices in four different parties; and the slightly more difficult one, finding and throwing four gift “grenades.”

However, it is worth noting that there is a limited number of slices of cake available in each game and location on the map, so once they are consumed by other players, we will have to find the next location or even wait for the next game .

So, remember that the event will be available to all players on all platforms, so we can complete the challenges from any device.