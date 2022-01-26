Fortnite returns to the iPhone through the back door, do you know how you can install it?

It was the biggest (technological) train wreck we have experienced so far. The moment in which Epic Games decided to skip Apple’s requirements to go through its box and that led to the immediate expulsion of Fortnite from the App Store. That happened last summer and started a lawsuit that did not end well for either party. So after all that dust raised, many users are wondering when they will be able to enjoy this shooter again on their smartphones. The answer is “already”, because Fortnite has returned, more or less, to the screens of the iPhone. Of course, do not go running to the App Store to download it because you will not find it there. The penalty imposed by Apple remains intact and it doesn’t look like it will be withdrawn anytime soon, so its creators have found another way to sneak it into the iOS ecosystem. Do you know which one? Geforce NOW is the answer Just as Apple opposed those Fortnite practices, for a while it also resisted having cloud gaming apps in its store. These responded by seeking compatibility with Safari and thus, in this way, both Stadia, xCloud or Geforce NOW have made their way through the screens of our iPhone (and iPad). So Fortnite has sneaked in through Safari and Nvidia’s Geforce NOW service, which has just announced that Epic Games’ hit is now available and that we can play it with touch controls and everything. So that we don’t miss the old installation that we could download from Apple’s own application store. This return has not been the initiative of Nvidia alone, but Epic is also behind it. According to the published press release, they acknowledge from Geforce NOW that “together with the incredible team at Epic Games, we have been working to enable a touch version of Fortnite for mobile devices through the cloud. […] The introduction of touch controls created by the GeForce NOW team offers more options for gamers, starting with Fortnite”. For now, to play Fortnite through Geforce NOW you will need to be a member of this service and request to be part of this test of the platform on mobile devices, both iOS and Android. Once they accept you, you will already have the possibility to enjoy Fortnite wherever you go. Do you think Apple will respond in any way to this move by Epic Games? >