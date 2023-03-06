Fortnite: next season should bring first-person camera mode

Update (03/06/2023) – GS

Epic Games continues to make updates to Fortnite to attract new players and keep the current base engaged. After revolutionizing the game by launching the mode without construction, the title could soon receive a new mode that changes the camera perspective to the third person. Last year, renowned leaker HYPEX found evidence that Epic was testing a first-person mode in the game, but so far this has not been confirmed. This week, the leaker returned to talk about the subject and indicated that the launch could happen in the next season of the game. While several weapons in Fortnite already feature a first-person perspective when aiming, this mode would apparently lock players into the mode during all phases of the game, including moving around, opening chests, gathering and looting items, and more.

Fortnite’s First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥 The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBRand now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

The second season of the most recent chapter of Fortnite will already have a battle pass that has as its main theme the popular anime Attack on Titan. Fortnite's current season is set to end on March 8, although it's unknown when the next season will officially begin. While March 9th is likely, it could be later, as the end of season events that Fortnite has become known for often take the game offline for several days. So, do you think this first-person mode will be successful?

Fortnite: leak suggests the game will gain first-person mode

Since it was released in 2017, Fortnite has already introduced several changes, some smaller and others huge like the recent mode without buildings. Always aiming to keep players engaged, Epic Games is betting on new seasons filled with cosmetic items and special events, but it seems that soon, the game may gain a mechanic that will attract even more followers to the title.

Considered one of the battle royales of all time, Fortnite currently has a huge fan base, which includes both those who have been following the game since the beginning and are fans of the mode with buildings, as well as those who have recently arrived and become enthusiasts precisely because of it. because of the mode without constructions. Regardless, the game has always stuck with the third-person camera mechanic, which makes perfect sense, considering that skins are a huge differentiator and many like to enjoy the look during matches. Even though the third-person camera works well within the game and has a purpose, Epic seems to have finally heard the call from part of the community and is testing a new game mode with a first-person camera.

Leaker and dataminer HYPEX shared a screenshot this week found in the game’s files that shows Epic is already testing this first-person mode. It is worth remembering that this is the same leaker who leaked the Indiana Jones and Spider-Man skins for this season, even before it started.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥 This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there’s no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it’s still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022