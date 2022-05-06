Fortnite is now available free to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fortnite, one of the flagship titles in the Epic game catalog, is now free to play on Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, across mobile, desktop and console devices.

This was possible thanks to an agreement between the developers of the popular game and the technological giant behind this game streaming platform, in order to attract new users to the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming seeks to attract new players by freeing up access to Fortnite

Streaming video game platforms are still a recent proposal, which is still seeking to consolidate itself at a technical and commercial level. After its launch two years ago, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s proposal in this area, has managed to attract more than 10 million people to its platform. However, considering that Google, PlayStation, Nvidia, Amazon and Apple have also ventured into this new area, Microsoft established an agreement with Epic Games to bet on the increase in that figure.

Thanks to the pact between the two companies, Microsoft’s game streaming platform now offers Fortnite, one of Epic’s most successful titles, for free.

The added value of the proposal behind the streaming video game system is the possibility of dispensing with powerful machines to run them, since they are processed from the cloud. Considering that in its version for PC, Fortnite recommends Having 2 GB of VRAM, 8 GB of RAM and a 3.5 GHz Core i5-7300U processor, the streaming alternative allows you to dispense with these requirements and run the game smoothly on more modest computers.

In addition, due to the removal of Fortnite from the Apple and Google application stores, due to ongoing legal conflicts related to in-app purchases, this alternative offers the option of being able to run the game without problems on Android devices, on an iPhone or on an iPad.

through the release In which they reported this news, Microsoft commented that this agreement applies to anyone who wants to play, with or without an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Catherine Gluckstein, vice president and product manager for Xbox Cloud Gaming, commented that this “It is an important step to add a free title to the cloud games catalog as we continue our journey. We are starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more free games that people love in the future. At Xbox, we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion gamers around the world, and the cloud plays an important role in that mission. We simply want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them.”.

This service is found available for free in 26 countries, including Spain, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and the United States.