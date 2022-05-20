Fortnite even on the lowest-end Android devices: this is how you can play it thanks to GeForce Now

Is your mobile not compatible with Fortnite and neither does the direct installation through the APK work for you? Not enough power to run the graphically demanding game? Well, there is a very simple way to play Fortnite on almost any Android: GeForce Now streaming. We tell you how you can take advantage of Nvidia’s gaming platform.

The history of Fortnite on Android spans different chapters with twists as sudden as a Turkish soap opera. First it landed as an exclusive in Samsung’s Galaxy Store, then it jumped to the rest of mobile phones in beta and with APK, Epic itself decided to include its game in the Play Store and, after the insertion of a non-Google purchase link, it kicked Fortnite out of the Android store (just like Apple did in the App Store). That didn’t mean Android users lost access to the game. There are even more options than the download itself.

Fortnite without installing, on almost any Android and free

Nvidia announced yesterday, May 19, the availability of Fortnite Touch for mobile phones, a streaming version of the famous game that offers virtual controls on the screen to easily manage the action without using controls or a keyboard/mouse. We have tested this Fortnite in our GeForce Now account and the truth is that its performance is at an excellent level.

Since the game is streamed, using GeForce Now to run Fortnite has its pros and cons. Among the first are the fact that not having to download the game (notable savings in storage), which is used for less powerful mobiles and that the graphics are at a very high level (they run on computers with Nvidia graphics). On the side of drawbacks, to play Fortnite in streaming you need a connection, consumes a lot of data (important on mobile connections) and an Nvidia account is required.

Once the premises are on the table, let’s see how to run Fortnite on your Android.

You need to download the Nvidia GeForce Now app. At first It is suitable for any Android with version 5 or higher .

. An Nvidia account is required to play streaming. You can use a free one or sign up for a paid subscription: the difference lies in the number of hours in a row playing (only one in free accounts) and the waiting time (users premium they hardly have game queue).

Sure you already have it, but just in case: you need an Epic Games account to use Fortnite from the Epic Store. Even streaming.

Open the GeForce Now app and set it up with your Nvidia account.

Find Fortnite in the game library and click “Play”.

You will need to sign in with your Epic Games account. Do it and it will load your Fortnite with the touch controls.

Through GeForce Now you will have access to the same Fortnite account that you use on the rest of your devices; with the same skins, levels and V-Bucks purchased. You can play whatever you want as long as you have an internet connection and depending on the continuous game hours offered by your Nvidia subscription.

An experience almost traced to having Fortnite installed

With GeForce Now you save several GB of space occupied on your phone, as well as the heating involved in running a game with such graphic demand. Of course, streaming has certain implicit drawbacks: you need a stable internet connection and there can always be some latency between pressing the (virtual) buttons and the on-screen execution of the action.

We have been testing the new version of Fortnite for mobile phones and the truth is that the sensations were very close to the experience with the game installed. Immediate response, super high quality graphics, touch controls adapt well to the screen and, in general, it is worth having GeForce Now on hand if the mobile cannot physically handle it. In the event that your mobile does allow the installation of Fortnite, our recommendation is to use this method before streaming.