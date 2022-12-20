Fortnite: Epic Games will have to pay a fine of $ 520 million for invasion of privacy in the game

The Epic Games Store may be fighting a long battle with Apple over Fortnite, but this week, the developer suffered a heavy blow when it had to pay a fine worth US$ 520 million (almost R$ 3 billion) for account of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. In two complaints, the FTC alleges that Epic’s privacy settings put children at risk and claims that Fortnite contained dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases.

Epic Games and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a $520 million settlement over accusations that the Fortnite developer violated online privacy protection laws for children and tricked players into purchasing in-game items. The settlement includes a record $275 million fine to settle alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) and $245 million over a purchase setting that could trick players into purchasing things by accident. .





In its complaint, the FTC alleges that Epic collected personal information from Fortnite players under the age of 13 without parental knowledge or consent. The agency also claims that Epic has harmed young users by enabling text and voice chat in games by default, citing that “children and teens have been bullied, threatened, harassed, and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide while were in Fortnite.”

As part of the FTC’s proposed court order, Epic will need to obtain parental permission before enabling voice and text chat for underage players. Epic will also have to delete all previously collected personal information from Fortnite players “unless the company obtains parental consent to retain such data or the user identifies themselves as age 13 or older through a neutral age gate.” .



