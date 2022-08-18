Fortnite: Eminem could be the star of this year’s virtual show

is no longer just a game and has become an example of a “Metaverse that worked”, not only for bringing together skins and accessories from numerous famous pop culture characters, but also for offering entertainment experiences, such as shows, anime broadcasts and more. Speaking of virtual shows, Epic’s game set a trend that has already spread to other similar games, but after the grandiose event with Ariana Grande last year, many are wondering what to expect for this year’s event. It seems, yet another major musical star is getting ready to take the battle royale stage.

It looks like Fortnite is giving players some clues about the arrival of an event in collaboration with rapper ! - Advertisement - Over the past weekend, players have started to notice that the in-game radio station ICONs was only playing songs by Eminem, including Venom, which is the theme song for the Marvel movie (whose character also has a skin in Fortnite) . At the moment, no one knows what that means. Apple adds 8 Macs to its list of obsolete products On Twitter, user HypeX, known for spreading news and updates hidden in the Fortnite archives, posted the list of Eminem songs being played and it is quite long, meaning this is unlikely to be just a coincidence.

Songs are, in order: – Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

– Headlights (ft. Nate Russ)

– Phenomenal

– Higher

– Not Afraid

– Venom

– Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars)

– Fall

– Monster (ft. Rihanna)

– Walk on Water (ft. Beyonce)

– Berzerk

– Survival — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 13, 2022

A few days later, HypeX confirmed that Fortnite had officially announced their collaboration with Eminem on the in-game radio, but with no news on rapper-based cosmetics or other collaboration. He makes it clear that “nothing is impossible, even more so now that the two have an agreement”.

