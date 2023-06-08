Fortnite confirms Optimus Prime skin and other content for the new season

- Advertisement -

Update (06/07/2023) – GS

The countdown to the arrival of Season 3 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite is almost over, with that, Epic Games has finally started to reveal what some of the content will be released with the new season. A few days ago, alleged leaks indicated that Optimus Prime could be one of the skins included in the new Fortnite Battle Pass. This week, the rumor was confirmed through official images shared by Epic. Called “Wilds”, the next season starts in June 9thand promises to bring new scenarios to the map, including a jungle with a giant volcano erupting and a desert area. - Advertisement - Through the images, we can see some of the new skins of the new pass, including the characters Mariposa, Relik, Optimus Prime, and Miau Paraíso. Vivo V27e is certified on BIS and SIRIM sites and should be launched soon

With the new Transformers movie hitting theaters this week, Paramount has certainly found a great way to promote the release. For now, we can only wait for the season’s official trailer to find out if the other leaks were correct. Are you looking forward to the new season of Fortnite?

Original text – 05/29/2023 - Advertisement -

Fortnite: Optimus Prime from Transformers coming to the game soon

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 getting closer and closer, many wonder what new features will come to the game, as we will have a new battle pass, changes to the map, new weapons and much more. This week, a renowned insider of Epic Games’ popular battle royale appears to have gained access to many leaks from the game, including snippets of the new map, some of the battle pass skins, weapons, etc.

Currently, Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Men are Fortnite’s latest partnerships with major pop culture franchises, something that also serves to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse movie, but it seems that much in soon another big movie franchise will also make its debut in the game. - Advertisement - Very soon we could stop having news about the new iPhones, do you know why? According to information from insiders HYPEX and Ambushments, known for getting game information right, who scour the game files to get early information about new content, Optimus Prime is the next guest character.

SEASON 3 LEAKS SO FAR ‼️ – Fortnite x Transformers Collab with an Optimus Prime skin.

– A Summer Meowscles skin, and a Mechanic skin.

– Rideable Raptors that now get exhausted.

– Tropical Biome and with most likely a Desert area, and a volcanic area, as it’s been leaked multiple… pic.twitter.com/6YFkqNOluf — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2023

In addition to the arrival of Optimus, who comes to promote the new movie Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts, the new Season will also feature a tropical biome on the map, which will have a gigantic volcano erupting in the center, as well as a desert area. Among the other news by the leaker, we have: Will it be possible to ride raptors that get tired

Race Mode with Speed ​​Items, Cosmetics, Car Garage, Earth/Sky Race Tracks and default car is new Supercar

Grind Rails likely remade from wooden vines.

Armored Cars with NPCs inside them

14 Days of Summer Events: “Propping” & “Mural”.

New Mythic Drum Dhotgun and the return of the Infantry and Action Grade Rifle