Fortnite: Chapter 4 wins comparison graphics on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5; see the video

Fortnite Chapter 4 debuted in its first season earlier this week, and to compare its graphical performance on the different platforms it is available on, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits released a video on Tuesday (06) that places, side by side, the popular game of battle royale running on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. With the unexpected evolution of its graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5.1 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, the Fortnite Chapter 4 brings major visual improvements for the last generation consoles, but leaves room for improvement in other versions. Watch the video below.

For the comparative, the ElAnalistaDeBits used a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — without specifying the processor model, Exynos or Snapdragon — with graphics in the "Epic" configuration in Full HD at 30 FPS. The Nintendo Switch was tested in docked mode with TAAU at 30 FPS at 880p resolution. PlayStation 4 also used TAAU, but with 1080p at 60 FPS. The PlayStation 5 boasted advanced features courtesy of its graphics engine. more robust, including 1440p and 2160p resolutions with 120 FPS and 60 FPS respectively. The most advanced option used the Nanite geometric rendering system; Lumen for more efficient ray tracing; and the function of upscaling Temporal Super Resolution (TSR). With Chapter 4, the Nintendo Switch started to show more fluidity in the rendering of frames per second, making its gameplay closer to the cell phone, although there is still room for improvements in lighting.

The highlight of the comparison is to visualize the improvements in PS5’s 60 Hz Mode. At the lowest frequency, the console can run next-gen features brought by Unreal Engine 5.1, ensuring more rich details in textures and lighting.