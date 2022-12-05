Fortnite: Chapter 4 arrives with skins of The Witcher, Doom and many technical news

Last Sunday (04), Epic Games debuted the first Season of Chapter 4 of Fortnite, which, as expected, brought a lot of news to the game. In addition to a new battle pass filled with skins and cosmetic items, the new Chapter also brought a series of new mechanics and the debut of features developed with Unreal Engine 5.1, which make the map even more realistic and stunning, being the first game to use these tools.

After defeating Paradigm and getting rid of Chroma, Fortnite Chapter 4 ushers in a new realm and lets you get around in new ways: ride a motocross bike, roll around in a Snowball, take to the air with the Wave Hammer Crash and jump through obstacles. With the new island, we also have the arrival of new regions, including Cidadela, Praça da Bigorna, Baluarte Brutal and Granja Gaiata. Among the highlights of the new mechanics is Kinetic Ore. Found in Cracked Rock, this enchanted stone defies the laws of physics and allows you to attack your opponents strategically.

Another highlight are the motocross mounts, which allow you to move more quickly around the map and new strategies for combat alone or with a partner.







With the new Chapter, we also have the arrival of Reality Optimizers. From time to time in your games, you will be given a random choice between two Optimizers and the longer you stay in the game, the more Reality Optimizers you will gain and their effects last until the end of the game. Among the improvements available are faster loading of light weapons, vehicles that don't waste fuel, jump higher when sprinting, and much more.







Now, when sprinting into an object, you will be able to pass through the obstacle by going over or under it. Use this timely maneuver to chase victory. As for the new weapons, the highlights are the Excalibum Rifle, Thunder Shotgun, Expert Auto Shotgun, Red Eye Assault Rifle, Dual Magazine SMG, Tactical Pistol and Shockwave Hammer. We also have new items for healing and performance enhancement, such as Adrenafruit, Adrenajuice and Lifewaters.







The new Battle Pass brings a host of iconic new skins, including standouts like the Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia.

Finally, the new Chapter highlights the new features of Unreal Engine 5.1 for the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC versions. New features include Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadowmaps and Temporal Super-Resolution tools, which ensure more realistic shadows and lighting, as well as a wide range of improvements to graphics and visualization quality.