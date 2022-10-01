Fortnite announces partnership with Goat Simulator 3; see how to get the skin

To promote the release of Goat 3, Epic Games is giving fans the opportunity to grab a Goat skin in . The skin can be obtained for free by anyone who purchased Goat Simulator 3 from the Epic Games Store. Offer is valid for one year, with the promotion ending September 29, 2023.

The skin inspired by Goat Simulator's protagonist Pilgor was designed by the game's developers at Coffee Stain and is coming soon to Fortnite North. Considering that Pilgor looks quite realistic in the Goat Simulator games, the team had to get a little creative to make it work in the battle royale world! - Advertisement - In a blog post detailing the promotion, Coffee Stain North's lead artist Elin Hamberg offered details on the visual overhaul. We now know that Goat Simulator 3's Pilgor looks different in his 'A Goat' form from Fortnite, but our signature approach to hyper-realism just didn't fit this bright, colorful game. Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist and muscles. If the thought of transforming into a half-goat/half-human hybrid with a questionable name, sporting a crop top emblazoned with the word ragdoll is her dream—go for it. We will not judge you.

Become the GOAT. Or rather, ‘A Goat’. Either way, there are goats involved. 🐐🐐🐐: https://t.co/3INPZWh1k5 pic.twitter.com/9NwfGiKBTy — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 29, 2022