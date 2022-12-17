Fortnite announces crossover with My Hero Academia and reveals skins and other in-game items

In recent years, the My Hero Academia franchise has become extremely acclaimed due to its successful anime. This not only secured a live-action adaptation by Netflix, but Deku, All Might and co.’s appearances in other projects. Ever since Fortnite kicked off its most recent season, we’ve known My Hero Academia would be coming to Epic’s battle royale in some form. This week, the game finally confirmed the crossover with the franchise and the content that can be acquired by players.

The new Fortnite crossover with My Hero Academia brings not only four skins of powerful heroes from the world of the franchise, but also missions that offer special rewards for players. You can now access, for a limited time, the My Hero Academia Tasks in Battle Royale and Zero Building, and the Hero Training Academy Island (island code: 6917-7775-5190). Complete the Tasks before December 29, 2022 9:00 PM ET to unlock EXP and special items: Complete the Task "Assist in the Elimination of Opponents on Hero Training Academy Island" (island code: 6917-7775-5190) to receive the Deku Spray.

Complete the Task “Secure Rescue Points on Hero Training Academy Island” (island code: 6917-7775-5190) to receive the Plus Ultra Spray.

Complete four My Hero Academia Tasks to receive the Deku Glove Emoticon.

Complete eight My Hero Academia Tasks to receive the Cape UA Back Bling.

In addition to the items in your Locker, also get the Deku Smash on the Battle Royale Island. Use the power of “One For All” and unleash a punch that knocks down structures and opponents.

Among the skins and accessories already available in the store, we have: the Izuku Midoriya skin (includes alternate style), All Might Doll Back Bling, Whiplash Ax Pickaxe, All Might’s skin (which includes transformation gesture) , Director Nezu Back Bling, the All Mightaxe Pickaxe, Katsuki Bakugo skin (includes alternate style), Backpack-Grenade Back Bling, Bomber Pickaxe, Ochaco Uraraka skin, Uravity Booster Back Bling, and G-Force Pickaxe .

During the event, players will also receive My Hero Academia Supply Drops during matches, which glow as they fall from the sky. In addition, you can also visit the Hero Training Academy Island, and receive Redemption Points by getting eliminations or capturing Rescue Areas, which appear periodically in the arena. Each elimination obtained generates a Rescue Point for the team. If a player manages to hold their position in a Rescue Area for a certain amount of time, their team will receive five Rescue Points. The first team to get 100 Redemption Points wins!





Finally, celebrate your Royale Victories with the peace muques using the Peace Token Emote, and also rack your brains with the Hero Analysis Emote.






