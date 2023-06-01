forspoken: the review of the dlc in tanta we trust

While Bright Productions was officially dismantled on May 1, with the consequent relocation of all its employees to Square Enix’s internal studios, the Japanese giant did not want to cancel the already announced Forspoken DLC. Entitled “In Tanta We Trust“, the additional paid content has in fact landed on PC and PlayStation 5 as scheduled, in order to involve the protagonist Frey in a short unpublished adventure (here you will find the review of Forspoken). Although the DLC can be started at any time selecting an item on the title screen of Forspoken, this assumes the player has already completed the main campaignwhich is why we recommend reading the article only to those who have already explored the world of Athia from top to bottom.

A jump into the past

Set two months after the spectacular clash that saw Frey prevail over the powerful Susurrus, In Tanta We Trust begins in the devastated territory of Visoria, where a mysterious incorporeal voice has advised the protagonist to seek the truth. Relying on her own instincts from Tantha and instead ignoring the advice of Cuff (the sentient vambrace with great magical powers), the foul-mouthed New Yorker interacts with a column that emits an unusual light and she finds herself in spite of herself catapulted into the distant past.

Inexplicably trapped in the body of Thalia Solarius, an excellent soldier who was part of Tantha Olas’ personal guard, Frey is forced to relive the events that took place in the castle of Visoria, which at the time had unfortunately been occupied by invaders from Rheddig. In order to create the ultimate weapon that should allow them to overwhelm the hated Tantha, who about twenty-five years earlier had defeated and repulsed Rheddah’s forces, the evil general Aldacor and his subordinates planted the so-called “Tree of ‘Offering’, a menacing shrub whose roots are capable of absorb the life force of human beings and convert it into the energy necessary to fuel their excessive and unnatural growth. The young Thalia Solarius, who in the initial stages of the DLC received a strange mark capable of giving her extraordinary magical powers and which is progressively turning her into a weapon of mass destruction, is the final sacrifice that will allow the Rheddigs to complete their mad floor.

While not being able to change the course of history in any way, our Frey therefore allies with Tantha Cinta to free the population of Visoria from the cage that the roots of the tree have formed around the palace of Olas, learn as much information as possible about the Rheddig and maybe find a way to finally get rid of the Ruin that nearly destroyed the world of Athia.

Where Forspoken was heavily focused on the exploration of a huge world and therefore offered the player some freedom, In Tanta We Trust it focuses almost exclusively on the narrative and appears too linear. The beginning is more staid than ever, so much so that in the first 50 minutes or so we did nothing but follow Cinta among the enemies, however remaining crouched so as not to be identified and limiting ourselves to following her directives. In two and a half hours requests to reach the end credits – which by dedicating themselves to the secondary activities and the challenges to be overcome to enhance Thalia’s spells become barely three and a half – the fights are quite rare, and are concentrated mostly in the final climb that leads to the challenging battle with the main antagonist.

A very unsatisfactory balance between storytelling and gameplaywhich in our opinion clashes with the great sense of freedom transmitted to us last January by main game. On the flip side, if the protagonist Frey is exactly as we remembered her (irruent, sarcastic and sometimes vulgar), In Tanta We Trust offered us the opportunity to admire a new and more combative side of the Tantha of Love, which in the game main was explored in a less incisive way than the other three. Authentic prequel to Forspoken, the DLC also expands Athia’s lore, delving into the origins of Frey’s nemesis and laying the foundations on which to build a direct sequel, which despite the low sales of the original would still seem to be in Square Enix’s plans.

Forspoken in miniature

As highlighted in the previous paragraph, the playful component of the downloadable content is much reduced compared to that of the main title, also because the developers have chosen to set the story within the confines of the castle of Visoria, which is the only one of the four Tantha palaces not visited by Frey after his arrival on Athia.

Definitely more contained than we had anticipated, the open world map of the DLC mostly exploits verticality to justify the long climb made by the two heroines, unfortunately proposing only a handful of side activities, such as for example the recovery of documents, which among other things reveal many details about the people of Rheddah and the first invasion rejected by the Tanthas, or the conquest of enemy base camps in order to unlock new fast travel destinations. Even the pieces of equipment, which in this case can only be exploited by Cinta, are just a handful and, thanks to the total removal of crafting, they deny the possibility of personalizing the two fighters. The feeling is that the Luminous Productions team has deliberately eliminated any distraction to ensure that players focus only on the plot and the delicate relationship between its protagonists.

On the other hand, at least the combat system puts some quite valid and interesting innovations on the plate. Not being in her own body, this time Frey does not have the skills acquired during her misadventures, but this does not mean that she is harmless or unable to defend herself.

The mark that the main antagonist placed on Thalia’s arm it actually grants her access to yellow magic, a skill tree absent in Forspoken which, although not too broad, allows you to unlock deadly offense spells – both short and long range – and improvements in terms of statistics. However, the most important novelty concerns team play, since although the elaborate artificial intelligence that maneuvers Cinta allows her to fight regardless of the actions taken by Frey, the player has special attacks at his disposal that force the collaboration between the two heroines and the creation of real chain attacks. Depending on the circumstances or the adversary faced, the New Yorker can, for example, shoot a magic arrow at an opponent to block the activation of a special technique and crystallize it to stop its movements, offering the traveling companion the right opportunity to send sign a devastating barrage of blows that also involves the surrounding targets. Whereas Cinta’s consecutive attacks become more lethal each time they are successfully performed, the synergy between the two women is the key to overcoming the most difficult challenges, especially at the maximum difficulty level.

Among other things, it should be emphasized that the Tantha of Love has four support spells that it can use at its discretion during disputes with the Rheddigs: if “Salvation” conjures a protective field that restores Thalia’s health, while also blocking enemy attacks, “Breadth” is able to throw an entire group of enemies away with a powerful sweep, while “Light speed” And “Enthalpyrespectively conjure an enchanted sword that slashes at targets or a lethal force field that concentrates on a single target.

Since Frey’s abilities are very limited compared to what was seen in Forspoken, Cinta’s resources and the importance attributed to synergies make this variation made to the gameplay particularly stimulating. It’s just a pity that the enemies leave a lot to be desired in terms of variety and that the number of scuffles foreseen by the campaign has been reduced to the bone.