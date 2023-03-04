Former NASA astronaut creates hydrogen technologies inspired by his space shuttle flights

Former NASA astronaut Franklin Chang Díaz spent more than 1,600 hours in space before retiring from the US space agency in 2005. During his time in space, he spent nearly 20 hours spacewalking and helped build the International Space Station. (ISS). Chang Díaz made history by becoming NASA’s first Hispanic astronaut when he launched into space aboard the agency’s space shuttle.

In 2015, he founded the company Ad Astra Rocket Companywhich aims build a nuclear electric propulsion engine called VASIMR which could reduce travel times to Mars and improve payload capacity for future spacecraft.

Astronauts and environmental awareness

Travel into space is known to trigger a well-documented psychological phenomenon in humans known as the Global View Effect. This occurs when a person viewing Earth from space experiences a life-altering cognitive change. Seeing Earth in its entirety makes astronauts more concerned about the fragility of our planet and the damage humans are causing to the environment.

In his interview with IE, Chang Díaz explained how the journey into space affected him personally and guided his work with Ad Astra. Astronauts tend to be “far more focused on the planet and the planetary dynamics, rather than the dynamics of the local community they come from or the country they come from,” he said. “We are no longer citizens of a country, but citizens of a planet.”

hydrogen technologies

Chang Díaz founded Ad Astra Energy and Environmental Services (AASEA), a subsidiary of Ad Astra, which is building renewable energy and hydrogen infrastructure in Latin America and the world. AASEA’s solutions are inspired by Chang Diaz’s time aboard NASA’s space shuttle, which had three fuel cells to power the crew’s life support system.

Ad Astra has built a large hydrogen ecosystem in which it uses electric hydrogen vehicles to transport the hydrogen it produces through the electrolysis of water. Hydrogen can be used to store renewable energy, which is often wasted due to intermittent solar and wind power. The company also uses the same process to produce drinking water as a by-product.

Fight climate change

Chang Díaz believes that the Earth is a small planet and that we are all together in this spaceship. “The sun sends us enormous amounts of energy, every day, all over the planet,” he said. “Most of it we just pass it by and don’t use it. And then we have an energy crisis. We are digging holes in the ground to obtain natural gas and oil. We are simply polluting our atmosphere instead of using all this energy that is reliably coming to us every day.”

Ad Astra’s work with hydrogen and renewable energy technologies seeks to combat climate change and protect our planet. Chang Díaz believes that hydrogen infrastructure can be an important pillar in the transition towards a more sustainable economy. “I tell people that the most important system on a spacecraft for astronauts is the life support system,” he said. “If that system doesn’t work, you die. But we are really screwing up our life support system on Earth.”

