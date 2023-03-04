5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsFormer NASA astronaut creates hydrogen technologies inspired by his space shuttle flights

Former NASA astronaut creates hydrogen technologies inspired by his space shuttle flights

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
adastra.jpg
adastra.jpg
- Advertisement -

Former NASA astronaut Franklin Chang Díaz spent more than 1,600 hours in space before retiring from the US space agency in 2005. During his time in space, he spent nearly 20 hours spacewalking and helped build the International Space Station. (ISS). Chang Díaz made history by becoming NASA’s first Hispanic astronaut when he launched into space aboard the agency’s space shuttle.

In 2015, he founded the company Ad Astra Rocket Companywhich aims build a nuclear electric propulsion engine called VASIMR which could reduce travel times to Mars and improve payload capacity for future spacecraft.

Astronauts and environmental awareness

- Advertisement -

Travel into space is known to trigger a well-documented psychological phenomenon in humans known as the Global View Effect. This occurs when a person viewing Earth from space experiences a life-altering cognitive change. Seeing Earth in its entirety makes astronauts more concerned about the fragility of our planet and the damage humans are causing to the environment.

In his interview with IE, Chang Díaz explained how the journey into space affected him personally and guided his work with Ad Astra. Astronauts tend to be “far more focused on the planet and the planetary dynamics, rather than the dynamics of the local community they come from or the country they come from,” he said. “We are no longer citizens of a country, but citizens of a planet.”

Xiaomi will launch at least two models of desktop computers, according to a report
  • TAGS

hydrogen technologies

Chang Díaz founded Ad Astra Energy and Environmental Services (AASEA), a subsidiary of Ad Astra, which is building renewable energy and hydrogen infrastructure in Latin America and the world. AASEA’s solutions are inspired by Chang Diaz’s time aboard NASA’s space shuttle, which had three fuel cells to power the crew’s life support system.

Ad Astra has built a large hydrogen ecosystem in which it uses electric hydrogen vehicles to transport the hydrogen it produces through the electrolysis of water. Hydrogen can be used to store renewable energy, which is often wasted due to intermittent solar and wind power. The company also uses the same process to produce drinking water as a by-product.

Fight climate change

- Advertisement -

Chang Díaz believes that the Earth is a small planet and that we are all together in this spaceship. “The sun sends us enormous amounts of energy, every day, all over the planet,” he said. “Most of it we just pass it by and don’t use it. And then we have an energy crisis. We are digging holes in the ground to obtain natural gas and oil. We are simply polluting our atmosphere instead of using all this energy that is reliably coming to us every day.”

Ad Astra’s work with hydrogen and renewable energy technologies seeks to combat climate change and protect our planet. Chang Díaz believes that hydrogen infrastructure can be an important pillar in the transition towards a more sustainable economy. “I tell people that the most important system on a spacecraft for astronauts is the life support system,” he said. “If that system doesn’t work, you die. But we are really screwing up our life support system on Earth.”

You have more information at adastrarocket.com and in the interview they did at interestingengineering.com.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Keeping an eye on memory: Google Chrome may gain RAM usage indicator in tabs

Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world thanks to several features...
Tech News

The Best Possible “GoW” Game

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.