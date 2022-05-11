Former Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes pregnant with first child

Former Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The star married businessman Charlie Tupper in a lavish ceremony in England last August. And the delighted couple made the announcement less than a year after tying the knot.

The Dubliner shared a snap of her growing bump to her feed, simply writing “hi baby”.

Some of her former Made In Chelsea cast-mates offered their congratulations with Lucy Watson writing: “Best news ever.”

Holly Carpenter, RTE’s Rob Kenny and Aoife Walsh also offered their congratulations.

The happy news comes as the ex-reality star admitted there is “no bad blood” between her and her ex-boyfriend Alex Mytton.

In 2017, Nicola previously admitted she suffered huge anxiety and needed counselling to get over her traumatic split with Alex after he cheated on her.

Speaking on the What We Don’t Post podcast with Tiffany Watson, the 32-year-old said: “I would say hi to everyone [from the show] but I’ve actually no bad blood with Alex, I don’t find at all.

“ I just… there is just no point. Literally another lifetime.”

Nicola joined the E4 show’s ninth series in 2015, as the girlfriend of Alex. The pair had reportedly met in 2014 while he was DJing at a hotel.

She left the show in 2016, after the relationship broke down.

