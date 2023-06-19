Forgot your password? iOS 17 will let you use old code to unlock iPhone

- Advertisement -

iOS 17 was announced by Apple in early June and now more details about the system are being revealed. One of them indicates that it will be easier to unlock your iPhone if you forget the password in iOS 17, however some conditions must be met to ensure the security of the smartphone.

According to the portal WCCFTech, after entering your password incorrectly multiple times on iOS 17, a “Forgot your password?” will be shown on the lock screen. Tapping on it will allow you to use your old password to unlock your phone, but this option has a restriction: it will only be shown for 72 hours after you change your password.





This means you need to be quick as the old passcode can only be used for 72 hours after being changed on iPhone with iOS 17. - Advertisement - In addition, when tapping “Forgot your password?”, a second warning will be shown with the text “Try password reset”, where the user will have to enter the old code to create a new one and unlock the cell phone.

In this way, iOS 17 should greatly facilitate the process of unlocking the iPhone, which is laborious requiring even a computer to restore the smartphone in some cases. The Morning After: Meta announces its new mixed-reality headset, the Quest 3 iOS 17 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 lineup in September or October 2023.

know more