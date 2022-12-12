Forget passwords with Google Passkey.

- Advertisement -

Google Chrome has announced support for a security feature called Google password, which allows easy access to websites. It is a standard that aims to replace passwords, facilitate and make access to websites and applications more secure.

users of iphone, Android and windows They can now access Google without using passwords. It is developed by the companies already named and its purpose is to eliminate the passwords forever and minimizes the phishing since there are no passwords to steal.

The Passkey has been in beta in Chrome for a few months. But they were finally made available to end users with the update M108 for Windows 11, macOS and Android. Other systems will become available as time goes on.

What is passkey?

To understand some of these terms, it is important to know that a password or Passkeys it is an encrypted code backed by a biometric data set and the hardware signature of the device.

In simple terms, an encrypted master key is stored on the device or in the cloud, but it only works if triggered by a biometric, such as a fingerprint or face.

According to the official website of Manzana, Passkeys you should avoid using passwords and instead use biometric recognition to access accounts on other platforms, as stated above.

Advantages of using Google Passkey.

The advantage of a master key is that you don’t have to remember or write down passwords. Even if it’s phishing, they can’t steal the Google or bank password, because it doesn’t exist. Even if the activation code, which is created by identifying the user by fingerprint or facial expression, is stolen, it is unique and therefore worthless. With this system, the risk of phishing and account theft is reduced to a minimum, since there is nothing to steal. Even if the passkey is stolen, it is useless as it only works on the device it was created with and must be activated with your own biometric data.

Using Passkey in the Google Chrome browser.

Although this security feature for users has already been integrated into various websites and application services, its presence in a browser like Google Chrome allows users of Android devices to take advantage of the security options offered by Passkeys to prevent the loss of their personal data and passwords.

while they sail on Google Chrome users of this application on mobile devices may encounter websites that allow users to generate access to their services through other types of personal identification, either by touching the fingerprint reader or using a facial reader that unlocks these sites. In addition to these access methods, users have enabled the feature to do so with the unlock pattern configured on the user’s device or with the PIN code also configured in the security features of the smartphone.

Google has announced the addition of Chrome of compatibility with Passkeys which allows users to scan a QR code on their Android or iPhone device to log in.

On the other hand, the password manager of Google Chrome It will have an additional function regarding passwords, since it will be in charge of synchronizing and managing access passwords to different platforms and websites, regardless of whether you try to log in with the browser from a laptop or desktop computer. On a desktop device, you can use a password from your nearby mobile device. Since passwords are based on industry standards, you can use a device Android either iOS. With this type of connection, the access key does not leave the mobile device. Only a securely generated code is exchanged with the website, so nothing can escape, unlike a password.

More companies will join Passkey.

To find websites that have support for generating access keys, users must access a website that requires a registration process, which appears as one of the access options.

Many other companies and applications have introduced or announced passcode support, such as 1Password, PayPal, Microsoft, eBay and others.

It is only a matter of time before the passkeys become applications as well, and that developers and websites gradually support this more secure form of identification.