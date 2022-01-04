Forget about WiFi, this Android tablet uses LiFi to fly on the Internet at 3 Gbps

LiFi technology suggests that it can be the successor to the current WiFi . This is what its developers believe, who see in this transmission system through light a viable alternative capable of improving speed, resulting in being more economical. A latent proof of this is this Android tablet capable of browsing at 3 Gbps.

The operation of the LiFi is based on a digital system that translates the binary code into light pulses using light-emitting diodes or LEDs that turn on or off millions of times per second. Li-Fi uses visible light communication technology (VLC) in the frequency range 400 to 800 TeraHertz. In addition to the advantage of transmission speed is about a hundred times higher Compared to Wi-Fi, Li-Fi’s biggest drawback is its penetration, since what blocks the light will block the waves. However, this can be a strong point when it comes to WiFi security. It has been in development for years and now reaches the market commercially through a tablet. The first tablet on the market with LiFi Oledcomm He has been conducting different investigations and developing LiFi for almost a decade, it should be noted that in 2013 he already wanted to have a native LiFi device in circulation, but finally this system has arrived this year from the hand of a tablet with an Android operating system that has this integrated visible light communication system. Oledcomm has baptized its new creation with the name of LiFiMaxTab becoming the first Android tablet with native LiFi. It has a MediaTek MTK6762 with eight cores at 2GHz and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space and it will be available from February 2022 for 400 euros.

LiFiMaxTab Features

A tablet with a 10-inch Full HD + screen with a 16:10 ratio and 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. Its front camera is 2 megapixels and the rear 5 megapixels. As for its battery, it is 8,000 mAh, it passes the routine use of the tablet and 6,000 mAh exclusively for the LiFi.

With Android 10 operating system and two stereo speakers 1W of power comes with a blue silicone casing to make this tablet more shock resistant. Regarding connectivity, in addition to the LiFi it also has a USB type C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual SIM card tray.

Focusing on the LiFi this tablet from Oledcomm promises to be capable of download up to 110Mbps and uploads up to 100Mbps, that is why it has an additional battery. This is a real achievement since the company began launching accessories with LiFi in 2018 and today brings the LiFiMaxTab tablet to market.