ford takes the lead in hands free highway driving technology

Autonomous driving technology is accelerating at a remarkable pace, ushering in an era where hands-free driving on highways is no longer a futuristic concept but a reality. One of the key players in this automotive revolution is Ford, which has introduced its groundbreaking BlueCruise option in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward autonomous driving. This option has the potential to revolutionize how we navigate our roads and highways, offering a glimpse into the future of automotive transportation.

The Rise of Autonomous Driving in Europe

Ford’s BlueCruise option is a leap forward in the pursuit of autonomous driving in Europe. While autonomous buses had already made their debut on the roads of Scotland, the ability to engage in hands-free driving on British motorways is a significant development. This option is expected to soon receive authorization in Germany and France, expanding its reach and impact on the European automotive landscape.

Hands-Free Driving: Ford’s BlueCruise in Action

Imagine driving onto the M11 motorway north of London and, as you merge into the flow of traffic, your vehicle suggests that you take your hands off the steering wheel. As you comply, your car autonomously maintains a speed of 100 km/h, adjusts its position behind a truck, and smoothly continues along its designated lane. Your hands are free, but your attention remains on the road – a crucial aspect of autonomous driving.

Ford’s BlueCruise option achieves this level of autonomous driving through a combination of cameras and infrared sensors, which track the driver’s eyes and ensure they remain focused on the road. If the driver’s attention strays for more than ten seconds, the car intervenes by alerting the driver to regain control. This proactive safety feature is designed to prevent distractions and enhance overall road safety.

BlueCruise’s Debut in the UK

The BlueCruise option was activated by Ford in April 2023 in the UK, initially offered on its electric flagship, the Mustang Mach-E. This innovative feature allows drivers to experience hands-free driving on specific motorways in the UK, encompassing approximately 6,000 kilometers of road. These designated motorways are identified by their blue zones, equipped with four lanes and center dividers, and span from Dover to Scotland.

Ford’s decision to launch this option in the UK has already garnered interest from 500 customers who have participated in testing. These early adopters will soon have the opportunity to subscribe to the BlueCruise service for a monthly fee of £17.99 (around €21). The successful deployment of BlueCruise in the UK has laid the foundation for its potential expansion into other European countries.

Expanding to Germany and France

Ford’s ambition to bring hands-free driving to European motorists extends beyond the UK. The company has plans to introduce the BlueCruise option in Germany and France, offering a seamless and convenient driving experience on eligible motorways in these countries. With France boasting approximately 22,000 kilometers of eligible motorways, the potential for this technology is substantial.

The Broader Context: Autonomous Driving in the Auto Industry

The pursuit of autonomous driving represents a pivotal moment in the automotive industry, where major players vie for technological supremacy and the title of the car of the future. Mercedes, for instance, has introduced a level 3 autonomous driving system in Germany, albeit limited to traffic jams and speeds up to 60 km/h. Tesla’s Elon Musk has long promised fully autonomous driving, often referred to as level 4, as an imminent reality.

Ford’s approach differs from the quest for full autonomy. Instead, the company is focused on offering immediate benefits to drivers, recognizing that we are still some way from seeing fully autonomous vehicles produced in large volumes that are both safe and profitable. Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, articulated this perspective, emphasizing the importance of providing people with valuable time while they are in their vehicles.

BlueCruise: An Evolutionary Step

The BlueCruise option represents an evolution rather than a revolution in the automotive industry. It serves as a crucial stepping stone toward achieving level 3 autonomous driving, where control can be entrusted to the vehicle’s computer in a majority of driving situations. While it doesn’t allow drivers to engage in activities like reading or phone usage, it enhances the driving experience by taking over tasks such as maintaining speed and lane position.

Tariq Willis, a marketing expert for Ford, highlights the value of BlueCruise in offering motorists a more relaxed driving experience, particularly in heavy traffic, by allowing the car to handle many driving functions autonomously.

The Road Ahead

As Ford continues to engage with British authorities to expand BlueCruise’s capabilities, including the ability to change lanes for overtaking, the future of autonomous driving looks increasingly promising. Ford’s commitment to providing practical and beneficial features to drivers aligns with the broader industry goal of making autonomous driving accessible and safe.

In conclusion, Ford’s BlueCruise option signifies a significant advancement in autonomous driving technology, bringing us closer to a future where hands-free driving is not just a dream but an everyday reality. As this technology evolves and expands across Europe and beyond, it has the potential to transform how we view transportation and the role of the driver in the automotive landscape. The journey toward autonomous driving is well underway, and Ford’s BlueCruise option is leading the way toward a safer, more convenient, and efficient driving experience.