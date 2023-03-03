Ford launched Latitude AI, a subsidiary dedicated to developing automated driving technology

Ford has announced the launch of its new wholly owned subsidiary called Latitude AI, which will focus on marketing a hands-free, eyes-free driver assistance system.

The company will be made up of hundreds of former employees of Argo AI, the self-driving vehicle startup that shut down last year after Ford and Volkswagen withdrew their support.

Latitude AI will be headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Argo was also headquartered, with additional engineering centers in Dearborn, Michigan and Palo Alto, California. The company will also operate a highway speed test track facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

The new company will focus on improving Ford’s existing advanced driver assistance system known as Blue Cruise and developing new automated driving technology for its next generation of vehicles. The majority of the company will be made up of engineers from machine learning and robotics, cloud platform, mapping, sensors, operations and test systems, and security engineers who worked on Argo AI.

Sammy Omari, CEO of ADAS Technologies at Ford, will also serve as CEO of Latitude. Ford named Peter Carr as Latitude CTO, who will oversee technical and product development, and David Gollob as president, who will be responsible for business operations.

“We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles”Doug Field, Ford’s director of technology and advanced product development, said in a statement.

“Customers using BlueCruise are already experiencing the benefits of hands-off driving. The deep experience and talent of our Latitude team will help us accelerate the development of completely new automated driving technology, with the goal of not only making journeys safer, less stressful and more enjoyable, but ultimately Ultimately, over time they will give our customers part of their day.”Field added.

Ford’s decision to create Latitude AI came after the company made a strategic decision to shift its resources to developing advanced driver assistance systems, rather than autonomous vehicle technology that can be applied to robotaxis. The company said it recorded a pre-tax non-cash impairment of $2.7 billion on its investment in Argo AI.