5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsFord launched Latitude AI, a subsidiary dedicated to developing automated driving technology

Ford launched Latitude AI, a subsidiary dedicated to developing automated driving technology

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
latitude.jpg
latitude.jpg
- Advertisement -

Ford has announced the launch of its new wholly owned subsidiary called Latitude AI, which will focus on marketing a hands-free, eyes-free driver assistance system.

The company will be made up of hundreds of former employees of Argo AI, the self-driving vehicle startup that shut down last year after Ford and Volkswagen withdrew their support.

- Advertisement -

Ford launched Latitude AI, a subsidiary focused on automated driving and the Blue Cruise system

Latitude AI will be headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Argo was also headquartered, with additional engineering centers in Dearborn, Michigan and Palo Alto, California. The company will also operate a highway speed test track facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

Telegram prepares the arrival of group video calls to its application
  • TAGS

The new company will focus on improving Ford’s existing advanced driver assistance system known as Blue Cruise and developing new automated driving technology for its next generation of vehicles. The majority of the company will be made up of engineers from machine learning and robotics, cloud platform, mapping, sensors, operations and test systems, and security engineers who worked on Argo AI.

Sammy Omari, CEO of ADAS Technologies at Ford, will also serve as CEO of Latitude. Ford named Peter Carr as Latitude CTO, who will oversee technical and product development, and David Gollob as president, who will be responsible for business operations.

- Advertisement -

“We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles”Doug Field, Ford’s director of technology and advanced product development, said in a statement.

“Customers using BlueCruise are already experiencing the benefits of hands-off driving. The deep experience and talent of our Latitude team will help us accelerate the development of completely new automated driving technology, with the goal of not only making journeys safer, less stressful and more enjoyable, but ultimately Ultimately, over time they will give our customers part of their day.”Field added.

Ford’s decision to create Latitude AI came after the company made a strategic decision to shift its resources to developing advanced driver assistance systems, rather than autonomous vehicle technology that can be applied to robotaxis. The company said it recorded a pre-tax non-cash impairment of $2.7 billion on its investment in Argo AI.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Editor's Pick

Top 10 Universities in the world 2023

Ranking universities is a complex process that involves various factors such as research output,...
Apple

Today is World Hearing Day: technology can give us (more than) a hand

Today, Friday March 3, is the World Hearing Dayi.e. the World Hearing Day. ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.