Ford Halts F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Output Over Battery

Ford Motor has stopped production and shipments of its electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, while it looks into a potential problem with the vehicle’s battery pack.

“As part of our predelivery quality inspections, a vehicle displayed a potential battery issue and we are holding vehicles while we investigate,” the company said Tuesday in a statement. “We are not aware of any incidences of this issue in the field.”

The F-150 Lightning was introduced last year and is one of the most prominent vehicles Ford has added to its lineup in decades. The automaker has been hoping to ramp up production and establish a firm lead in electric pickups, which have the potential to become a large and lucrative segment of the E.V. market.

Faults in high-voltage automotive batteries can cause overheating and intense fires that can take hours to put out. For several months in 2021 and 2022, General Motors had to stop producing and shipping its Chevrolet Bolt electric compact after a manufacturing glitch was found to have caused a number of fires. G.M. corrected the problem, replaced the battery packs in all the Bolts it made from 2017 to 2021 and resumed production last year.