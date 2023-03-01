5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsFord F-150 Lightning fire wasn’t related to a design flaw, says battery...

Ford F-150 Lightning fire wasn’t related to a design flaw, says battery supplier

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1449546623.jpg
1449546623.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Ford F-150 Lightning fire that broke out at a Michigan factory in early February wasn’t caused by a battery defect, according to a report from Bloomberg. In a statement to the outlet, Ford’s South Korean battery supplier SK On calls the incident a “rare” occurrence and says it’s working on a fix.

“We believe this was a rare occurrence, not a fundamental issue with the technology of the battery cells or our overall manufacturing systems,” SK says in a statement to Bloomberg. “Working with Ford, SK On identified the root cause of the issue and implemented measures of improvement in our processes to address the issue.”

Details about what really went wrong here are still slim. At the time of the incident, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told The Verge that the company doesn’t “believe F-150 Lightnings already in customers’ hands are affected by this issue.” The battery fire has only directed more criticism toward the potential quality issues at Ford, which issued more recalls than any other carmaker in America last year.

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.