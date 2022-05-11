Ford does well recovering cash

Ford needs to spend a lot of cash on an electric makeover that will likely get even more expensive. Selling a portion of your Rivian stock is a smart way to redirect your resources.

Rivian has plunged 78% since its successful November IPO. The decline cost Ford a loss of $5.4 billion on paper last quarter. Still, at a stated asking price of $26.90, Ford would still be at a comfortable profit at the price it paid for its 11.4% stake, accrued before the IPO.

Ford has made several electric bets, including its own Mach-E and the launch of the electric F-150, as well as a partnership with VW. As Rivian struggles with delays while other efforts bear fruit, Ford needs to free up cash to use elsewhere. There’s no point in leaving money with a struggling car company when your own could use the cushion.