Forced to return to the Apple office: employees protest

In an internal petition, apple-sells-genuine-parts-for-self-repair/">Apple developers are calling for location flexibility instead of mandatory presence in Apple Park. They keep their names under wraps.

Apple are resisting a permanent return to the : With an internal petition, a group of developers wants to ensure that Apple continues to allow “location-flexible work” – as has been the case since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Financial Times quotes the document as saying that there are many “valid reasons” why employees are “happier and more productive” away from the office.

Instead of a top-down return to mandatory attendance, employees should be given the option to negotiate their work arrangements with their line manager. The employees point to Apple's unbridled business success, the home office has not harmed their work. Back to the Apple office After several delays, Apple has called its employees back to the office in the company's huge Apple Park headquarters for September. From September 5th, the employees should again be on site at least three days a week. After previous protests, Apple has allowed a touch more flexibility: only for two of the three days there is a fixed weekday specification for everyone, the third weekday with compulsory attendance is determined by the respective team manager. How many employees are bothered by the return of compulsory attendance remains open. According to the business newspaper, more than 10,000 Apple employees have now joined an internal home office group of the Slack team communication. The supporters of the petition do not want to reveal their names for the time being, they pointed out to the Financial Times that Apple's actions against the formation of works councils and allegations of retaliatory measures by the HR department with regard to internal criticism. Apple boss insists on presence Apple boss Tim Cook and other managers of the group have repeatedly described the joint work on site as crucial, which is essential for the company culture and future. The success in the home office was only possible through the previous joint office work. Resistance has been forming among the employees for a long time. In May, Apple lost a top machine learning executive who wanted more flexibility.

