5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsFor tourists: Google updates search with new features to save on travel

For tourists: Google updates search with new features to save on travel

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
For tourists: Google updates search with new features to save on travel
1680625183 for tourists google updates search with new features to save.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O Google is implementing new features in your research that may interest travelers on duty. These are some tools that can be useful for those who want to take a flight and don’t want to spend so much. That said, the news is separated into three features:

  • Save money;
  • Discover what fate has in store;
  • Search for hotels.

Regarding the first point, the company even added a price guarantee option, which consists of paying the difference in value if the user makes an acquisition and its price drops soon after. In addition, the platform is capable of monitoring and determining whether the values ​​practiced at that time are high or low.

As for browsing through hotels, Google will start showing a collection of stories whenever the user searches for something combined with “Hotel“. The idea here is to display the main features of the accommodation, in addition to giving the user the option to be redirected directly to the hotel reservation page.


- Advertisement -

The discoveries, in turn, consist of the search engine’s recommendation of places close to the hotel where the user searched. In this sense, options for entertainment, tourism and other experiences that can enrich the person’s trip are displayed.

Each alternative is shown with instructions and a link to purchase tickets. Therefore, it is a measure that can help in planning that vacation trip. Still on the Google search, it recently received new search filters, as well as recommended functions in the beta version for Android.

The project to build a nuclear spacecraft begins
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

The Spain you want: this Twitter account creates surreal images with AI

Can you imagine having a Twitter account capable of generating unique and creative images...
Tech News

Positivo launches smart Wi-Fi lock with five opening modes and biometrics

Positivo Casa Inteligente launched this Tuesday (4) the Smart Lock with a modern look...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.