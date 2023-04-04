For tourists: Google updates search with new features to save on travel

O Google is implementing new features in your research that may interest travelers on duty. These are some tools that can be useful for those who want to take a flight and don’t want to spend so much. That said, the news is separated into three features:

Regarding the first point, the company even added a price guarantee option, which consists of paying the difference in value if the user makes an acquisition and its price drops soon after. In addition, the platform is capable of monitoring and determining whether the values ​​practiced at that time are high or low.

As for browsing through hotels, Google will start showing a collection of stories whenever the user searches for something combined with “Hotel“. The idea here is to display the main features of the accommodation, in addition to giving the user the option to be redirected directly to the hotel reservation page.