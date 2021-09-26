For this reason, the wad of WhatsApp money has wings

If you want a conversation of WhatsApp be dynamic and not very boring, try to use at least one emoticon in each message, since these icons are used so that you can express different feelings such as: joy, sadness, love, hate, etc. The aforementioned instant messaging platform has very strange emojis that most users do not know their true meaning and interpret in their own way, one of them is the wad of money with wings. Do you know what it represents? here we will explain it.

Unicode has accepted very strange emojis in WhatsApp, for example: the face of the ogre, the red or devil mask, the pile of excrement with eyes and mouth and even a wad of money with wings, as if it were a flying dove.

In accordance with Emojitracker, a web portal dedicated to counting the number of times an emoji is shared in real time on Twitter, it was learned that the bundle of money with wings is one of the most used icons in the world, ranking number 178, in the first place is the little face that laughs with tears in its eyes.

WHAT IS ITS MEANING

WhatsApp named this icon winged money and was approved by Unicode in 2010. This is presented as a wad of dollars and feather wings, implying that it is flying diagonally. It is commonly used to represent wealth, money, bank transfers, and success more generally. In addition, some share it to point out that they have lost a considerable sum of money, especially in sports betting, reported Emojipedia.

IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS

Flying money.

To lose money.

Earn money.

The design of the emoticons varies according to the operating system, mobile device or social network (Photo: Emojipedia)



Did you know that a new emoji pack was launched this September? We recommend you click here so you can know the new emojis that you will use. Among them is a ‘pregnant man’, ‘mouth biting his lips’, ‘hands that form a heart’ or the ‘melted face’ and many more.

