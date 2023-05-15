For these reasons you should always use a VPN when connecting to a public WiFi network

- Advertisement -

Surely you are enjoying a well-deserved vacation by the San Isidro Bridge, so if you have taken the opportunity to make a getaway, you have to keep one thing in mind: using Wi-Fi s is dangerous. Yes, we are talking about that connection at the airport that allows you to access the Internet in exchange for giving some personal information (mainly your email), the WiFi of the bar or the restaurant on duty… That you know that they are a potential danger. The reason? They are not secure networks for the simple fact that they may have been hacked to obtain information from the users who connect. Never connect to a public Wi-Fi network if you do not have a VPN Keep in mind that if you access a hacked Wi-Fi network, they can steal your personal data or even have control of your equipment. When you connect to a router, there is certain information that is sent. And this data in the wrong hands can be a problem because it can get access to your computer. Luckily, the solution is as simple as betting on a VPN. We are talking about a virtual private network that allows you to connect completely anonymously. Suppose you are on vacation and you want to use the WiFi of a restaurant. You simply activate the VPN and if that network is hacked, the attackers will not be able to have real information about you, since the VPN is in charge of redirecting all the traffic and avoiding unnecessary evils. So, seen what has been seen, the truth is that it is not exactly a trivial issue, but luckily the solution is very simple. More, with the options that are available in the market. Free or paid VPN? Now comes the million dollar question: do I need to pay to use a VPN? The answer is no, since most services offer you a free trial. Personally I use Tunnelbear, which allows me to access with 100 megabytes of connection per day. And for those specific vacation days when I access from a public network, it saves me unnecessary scares. You can use any VPN that offers the free, albeit limited, service. In the event that you travel a lot, it is best to bet on a paid VPN, since there is a wide range of options at your fingertips with more competitive prices than you can imagine. But regardless of whether you purchase a service or use the free option, don’t hesitate to bet on a VPN if you connect to public WiFi networks. >