For the self-employed: Google’s cloud office available for individuals in Europe

The Workspace Individual feature pack extends the functionality of some popular Google services and is explicitly aimed at individuals.

Google has announced that it will also make its Workspace Individual service to self- people in . The paid offer is aimed explicitly at individuals and expands the scope of Google services.

The additional functions that business people get by booking the service are mainly in the area of ​​video calls. Group calls lasting up to 24 hours can be held with Workplace Individual. In addition, customers get a noise suppression function and can create polls and breakout sessions.

In addition, Google Workplace Individual users are provided with simplified scheduling in Google Calendar. Customers of Workplace subscribers can use separate individual reservation pages to book appointments, which are then synchronized in the calendar.

Individual mail campaigns

The last major feature area is Gmail. Here, Workplace subscribers can create their own mail campaigns, including the multiple sending of mailings and individually adaptable, ready-made layouts. However, Google forces the use of Gmail e-mail addresses – if you want to use personalized e-mail addresses including your own domain, you should book the more expensive, complete Google Workspace, writes Google.

Features like automated signatures in Google Docs are planned for the future. Workspace Individual costs EUR 8.99 per month as a package. A 14-day trial version is available. The offer itself does not expand the storage capacity of Google services. Interested parties have to complete an additional subscription to Google One, which is 1.99 euros per month for 100 GB.

Google announced the service last year, but initially only made it available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Australia. European Google users can now also book it in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

