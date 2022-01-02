For the second month in a row, the iPhone is the best-selling phone in China

For the second month in a row, iPhone has been the best-selling smartphone in China according Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone was made with a 24% share, compared to 22% the previous month. Vivo was the next manufacturer after Apple, with a 17.8% share.

Counterpoint believes that Apple’s rise to the top in China is due to the iPhone 13 series popularity, which offers improved photography, longer battery life and more news, all at the same price as the iPhone 12 family.

Wall street journal notes that Apple’s sales increase in China between October and November was 15.5%.

But nevertheless, Apple’s strong performance in China may soon come to an end. Counterpoint analyst Ethan Qi says Apple’s sales in China are expected to fade from December or January, as Chinese iPhone users stop updating their phones.

Also helping Apple in China are the continuing problems that have plagued China’s former number one phone maker, Huawei.

In addition to Apple, the beneficiaries of Huawei’s fall from grace were Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. In fact, Xiaomi aspires to become the first manufacturer in the world.