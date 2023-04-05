For the iPad? Samsung to invest $3.1 billion in OLED screens to meet Apple’s demand: report

Samsung seems to be making billionaire investments for the development of panels with OLED technology, and according to a report released by the South Korean media this Tuesday (04), these efforts are a reflection of the great demand from Applewhich is working on new notebooks and tablets with the manufacturer’s components. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung will invest the equivalent of US$ 3.1 billion in the manufacture of OLED screens by 2026 at its unit in Asan, South Korea. The purpose of this investment is to strengthen its component production capacity for its partners, and according to analyst Yi Choong-hoon, the main customer will be Apple.

For several months now, South Korean industry sources have been saying that Samsung is preparing to supply OLED screens for Apple notebooks and tablets, such as the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, which currently feature LED or Mini LED backlit screens. - Advertisement - According to analysts, while Samsung Display (an arm of the manufacturer specializing in screens) will be responsible for producing all new panels for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the supply of hardware for the iPad Pro will be shared with LG Display, which should manufacture the highest volume of panels for Apple tablets. Successfully managing teams according to the Margerison-McCann system “There are only a few manufacturers capable of manufacturing OLED-based notebooks and tablets, such as Samsung and ASUS, and Apple has long considered adopting the technology for its products,” said Yi Choong-hoon.

OLED is still rare in the segment of notebooks, tablets and monitors. Manufacturers have better production capacity for cell phone screens and high-end televisions. LG, for example, manages to manufacture panels with this technology in at least 42 inches for its OLED Smart TVs in the C3 line. The only Apple products with the most advanced panels are their mainline cell phones, such as the iPhone 14. The expectation is that the iPhone SE will also abandon the IPS LCD and switch to OLED. The brand’s first tablets and notebooks equipped with the technology will be launched in mid-2024 or 2025.

See more!