For the Exynos 2500? Samsung is hiring specialists in GPU development

A samsung seems to be willing to accelerate the development process of its processor with GPU based on AMD technologies. That’s because the company hired jiao yangknown and acclaimed for being a specialist in the development of this type of component. According to information from the portal SamMobilethe company is also in contact with Jiao Guofangco-founder of Biren Technology and who was once responsible for creating the team that developed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips. In the same way, Guofang was also part of the elaboration of the fifth generation of Adreno GPUs.

Recently, Samsung renewed its partnership with AMD to create better graphics solutions and rumors that circulated in recent days spoke about the company developing an optimized GPU for the Exynos 2500 chips, which should be the models equipped in the Galaxy S25 line. That said, the company is showing a lot of commitment in the production of the graphics part of the chip that should ship its 2025 top of the line. The already hired Jiao Yang has already worked with Huawei in the GPU part and was part of the development of the Hankuang 800 of Alibaba Damo Academy, considered by the company as the most powerful chip with an AI interface.




