For sale luxury smart ring with lifetime subscription service

Oura, one of the companies specialized in the development of smart rings, has just presented its new product in society, although it is not suitable for all budgets. It is Gucci x Oura, the new Oura that is now commercially released globally and has been developed in collaboration with fashion house Gucci.

With Gucci x Oura and its companion mobile application, Users will be able to have complete information on their health status instantly through a series of metrics fed by the data that is obtained by the ring’s sensors from when they get up until they go to bed.



To show it off while monitoring health

And it is that this luxury alternative to smartwatches and quantifying bracelets It is also capable of measuring health aspects such as heart rate, breathing rate, sleep quality, body temperature, and more through its sensors.

Thanks to the information obtained, users will also be able to receive personalized recommendations in the companion app to help them improve their health status based on some anomalies they may find in continuous monitoring.

Of course, being a smart ring, users should note that it is somewhat thicker than classic ringsalthough despite this, it is easy to carry thanks to its light weight, only four grams.

Even so, in the case that concerns us now, they will be able to enjoy the Luxury finishes of this product that now reaches the global market.

Unlike the Oura Ring that we told you about at the end of last year, with a cost of 300 dollars and requiring a subscription of 6 dollars per month, this time, The price of this product, $950, includes a lifetime subscription, therefore, users will not have to worry about having to renew their subscriptions to the service associated with it.

According to Oura:

Together with Gucci, we have envisioned a day that is delightful, ever-evolving and full of potential, shaped by the personalized insights that the Gucci X Oura experience provides and the choices that take you from dawn to dusk and back again.

Those interested will be able to learn more about Gucci x Oura on its official website.

Image Credit: Oura