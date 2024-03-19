for its anniversary, aliexpress sinks the price of this premium xiaomi mobile with 12 gb of ram and 1.5k screen

The 14th anniversary of AliExpress allows you to find one of Xiaomi ‘s most desired premium phones at its best price. We are talking about the 13T Pro , one of those smartphones that practically has everything. In fact, at launch it is a model that cost you from €800. However, right now with offers like today’s you can save almost half.

This premium Xiaomi model captures everyone’s attention, and no wonder. At first glance it can be a real crush, and even more so when it is at a price as irresistible as now. In addition, it must be taken into account that this high-end terminal has a large AMOLED screen , 5G connection, good cameras and ultra-fast charging.

Good cameras, AMOLED screen and 5G

This brand boasts both cheap phones and premium smartphones, among them, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is one of those most complete phones that you can find in its phone catalog. And, for example, its design is already a clear reflection of what awaits you: great quality in everything.

Starting with its 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (2712 × 1220 pixels). It has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and is compatible with HDR Pro, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technologies. So the image quality is more than assured with this terminal.

In addition to the screen, you will like its cameras, a lot. Especially because they are signed by Leica . In this case, you can have a smartphone with a 50-megapixel main camera , a second 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a third 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. And on its screen, there is its 20 megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, we must not forget to mention that we are dealing with a 5G mobile thanks to its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. Although this is not the best, its battery not only offers you long autonomy for your daily life, but it has a fast 120 W charge with which you will not have to wait long for it to reach 100%. In just 19 minutes it can be fully charged if it is in high performance mode. And as for autonomy, it offers up to 17 hours of video or up to 73 hours of music playback.

The AliExpress offer

Leaving aside its screen, cameras or its large 5000 mAh battery, there are other features that may interest you. For example, it is compatible with WiFi 7, WiFi 6E and WiFi 6 networks. In addition, it is IP68 certified and its sound is compatible with Dolby Atmos. So it is clear that this high-end mobile has everything.

Although, there is no doubt that one of the points that work in its favor is found in its current price with the AliExpress offer. The discounted Xiaomi 13T Pro model is the version with 12 GB of RA M + 512 GB of internal memory, so if you look at its original price of 909.99 you will be even more surprised by this reduction. However, on the official website it is for around €800 right now.

As for the promotion, to give you an idea, without an additional coupon for the AliExpress anniversary it has a price of €540.62 (in blue, black or green). However, if you apply the code ESAN80 it becomes even cheaper: on sale for €460.62 . So don’t think about it too much, this offer won’t be around forever.