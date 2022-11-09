For gamers! Intel Announces NUC 13 Extreme With 13th Gen Core Processors; see prices

Intel today announced the launch of the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon”, the new generation of its modular gaming computer that features the latest line of processors and increased space for the most powerful hardware on the market, however it is still 70% more compact than conventional 50 liter cabinet platforms. As usual, the NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” consists of two elements: Chassis, which is essentially your case with an 80 Plus Gold-rated modular power supply and 750 W power; and the Compute Element, the platform that houses the motherboard, processor, heat sinks and expansion slots.

The selectable processors for the kit include the entire “Raptor Lake” family overclock-unlocked lineup, so you can opt for the 14-core Intel Core i5-13600K, 16-core Core i7-13700K, or 24-core Core i9-13900K . - Advertisement - Thanks to its wide connection interface, you can configure the product with up to 64GB of dual-channel 5600MHz DDR5 RAM (SODIMM) and three 4th generation M.2 and PCI Express NVMe SSDs, plus a graphics card with up to three slots and PCI Express 5th generation x16 support🇧🇷

The motherboard offers six 2nd generation USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and an Intel Ethernet 2.5GbE or 10GbE port. For those who prefer wireless connections, the hardware features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E technology.

price and availability

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” will be initially available in China through the end of 2022 and will reach the global market in 2023. The NUC 13 Extreme “Compute Element” will be sold with prices between US$760 and US$1,100 (about R$3,909–R$5,659) for those who wish to acquire only the logical part of the new generation. - Advertisement - If you want to purchase the complete kit — including the Chassis and Compute Element — you need to shell out between US$1,179 and US$1,549 (about R$6,079–R$7,989) for the versions equipped with Core i5 and Core i9, respectively. It is worth remembering that the products do not include an operating system, video card, storage drive or RAM memory.

