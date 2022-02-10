Search here...
MobileAndroid

For Galaxy A51 only two updates a year: Samsung’s choice disappoints

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Now the speed with which Samsung distributes the updates for its devices it is almost no longer news, but this time the choice is not convincing. From the page, Security Updatesin which the company details which devices receive updates and how often the Galaxy A51 “downgrades” among the products to receive them twice a year.

It is a decision that will leave more than someone unhappy for at least two reasons: Galaxy A51 turned out to be a particularly focused product (we reviewed it here), and for this reason it has long been among the best-selling models in the range, much more than the 5G variant arrived some time later (also reviewed) which will continue at the rate of one update every three months; and then why Galaxy A51 is a still recent devicethe youngest, by eye, of those to receive two updates every year.

Samsung Galaxy A51 73.6 x 158.5 x 7.9 mm
6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Samsung Galaxy A51 5G 73.6 x 158.9 x 8.7 mm
6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px

 

Read:

Security mode, the new of Twitter to avoid abusive interactions

Moreover Galaxy A51 is among the Samsung still waiting for the One UI 4.0: to read the official roadmap, will receive in April the new user interface built on the basis of Android 12, so this should be, logically, the next update scheduled for the medium range as well as one of the two it will receive in 2022. What is out of tune, as mentioned, is the unequal treatment with the 5G variant, which in addition to the different chip (obvious consequence of 5G support) and a larger battery is the same product.

The list of products updated twice a year – source: Samsung

In short, from a giant that is at the top for diligence in keeping the devices “fresh” one could expect something different: the arrival of an update is indeed an opportunity to play with some new features, but it is also and above all a opportunity to have a product to be used in peace thanks to the latest security patches.

Normally, those approaching the end of support deadline end up among the models with two updates a year, and in light of Samsung’s policies this is not the case with Galaxy A51: just a year ago, the company announced the extension of support. 3 years for major updates (“substantial” firmware such as Android 11, 12, 13 and so on) ea 4 years for security patches on all smartphones released since 2019 onwards, including the Galaxy A51 which was announced in the last days of December of the same year.

In short, the hope is that Galaxy A51 ended up on that list due to an oversight.

Read:

This is the new Qualcomm processor for high-end mobile phones from 2022

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 237 euros or from Amazon to 280 euros. To see the other 6 offers click here. (updated February 07, 2022, 7:27 pm)

Previous articleMotorola, the distribution of stable Android 12 is underway: we start with Moto G Pro in the UK
Abraham

Related articles

Android

For Galaxy A51 only two updates a year: Samsung’s choice disappoints

Now the speed with which Samsung distributes the updates for its devices it is almost no longer news,...
Android

Motorola, the distribution of stable Android 12 is underway: we start with Moto G Pro in the UK

Also for Motorola the cycle of updates to Android 12 has officially begun: The debut device is a...
Android

Samsung confirms 4 major updates on top smartphones and tablets | It’s retroactive!

The novelty had escaped Samsung's "safety vests" a few days ago, but even then - we told you...
Android

Samsung, with the Galaxy S22 will also arrive two new wireless chargers

There are now just a few hours left until the launch of the new range of Samsung Galaxy...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

The Google Assistant is completely renewed in Wear OS and will soon arrive on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Apps 0
Despite the fact that they have been...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.