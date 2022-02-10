For Galaxy A51 only two updates a year: Samsung’s choice disappoints

Now the speed with which Samsung distributes the updates for its devices it is almost no longer news, but this time the choice is not convincing. From the page, Security Updatesin which the company details which devices receive updates and how often the Galaxy A51 “downgrades” among the products to receive them twice a year.

It is a decision that will leave more than someone unhappy for at least two reasons: Galaxy A51 turned out to be a particularly focused product (we reviewed it here), and for this reason it has long been among the best-selling models in the range, much more than the 5G variant arrived some time later (also reviewed) which will continue at the rate of one update every three months; and then why Galaxy A51 is a still recent devicethe youngest, by eye, of those to receive two updates every year.

Moreover Galaxy A51 is among the Samsung still waiting for the One UI 4.0: to read the official roadmap, will receive in April the new user interface built on the basis of Android 12, so this should be, logically, the next update scheduled for the medium range as well as one of the two it will receive in 2022. What is out of tune, as mentioned, is the unequal treatment with the 5G variant, which in addition to the different chip (obvious consequence of 5G support) and a larger battery is the same product.

The list of products updated twice a year – source: Samsung

In short, from a giant that is at the top for diligence in keeping the devices “fresh” one could expect something different: the arrival of an update is indeed an opportunity to play with some new features, but it is also and above all a opportunity to have a product to be used in peace thanks to the latest security patches.

Normally, those approaching the end of support deadline end up among the models with two updates a year, and in light of Samsung’s policies this is not the case with Galaxy A51: just a year ago, the company announced the extension of support. 3 years for major updates (“substantial” firmware such as Android 11, 12, 13 and so on) ea 4 years for security patches on all smartphones released since 2019 onwards, including the Galaxy A51 which was announced in the last days of December of the same year.

In short, the hope is that Galaxy A51 ended up on that list due to an oversight.

