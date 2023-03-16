For free: Microsoft offers USB sticks to Windows 11 users on the Canary channel

Microsoft launched the Canary channel of Windows 11 updates last week, and now it’s emailing users subscribed to it with a special offer: free USB sticks. The action aims to ensure that all test participants can recover their computers in case of serious bugs that may occur in this update channel.

Another justification is that the Canary channel build is automatically updated with no option to revert to the previous version. In this case, the only solution is to use a USB stick with the Windows image to perform a clean installation on the PC.

According to NeoWin, Microsoft’s e-mail contains a code to redeem a free pendrive so that the user can reinstall the system and leave the Canary channel if he finds a critical bug that prevents his computer from being used.

The free pendrive can be redeemed at the website below, where the user will need to provide the code received via email to request the item.

Windows Insider Program Clean Install Kit – Order

Microsoft warns that units will be limited and sent to users who order first, so if you want one it’s good to order before stock runs out.

Shipping the USB stick can take 6-8 weeks and cannot be shipped to the following countries:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Russia

East Timor

Belarus

Laos

samoa

Turkmenistan

Bhutan

Libya

Solomon Islands

Yemen

Brunei

Mongolia

Southern Sudan

Chad

papua

New Guinea

Syria

In this way, we recommend that you have an extra pendrive to guarantee that you will not suffer from any problems until Microsoft sends the pendrive, after all, bugs can even prevent the computer from booting, so we do not recommend using Windows 11 Canary in your main machine.