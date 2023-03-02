For athletes: Polar will allow third-party watches to use its training algorithms

Polar watches are known to be great options for high-performance athletes and now the manufacturer has just announced that some of the features found in them may be available on smartwatches from other brands. The first of them will be Casio, which has already announced which will be its first model to have new functions.

According to Polar, 25 exercise tracking algorithms will be made available for licensing. The first to be awarded with them will be a model from the Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H200 line, but so far it has not been revealed which features will be incorporated into it and when it will be released.

[mb_related_posts1]

Polar clarifies that it will not stop manufacturing watches, it will only offer its technologies so that other manufacturers do not have to create their algorithms from scratch. In addition, this will be an additional source of revenue, as the licensing of algorithms will not be free.

- Advertisement - A direct example that Polar continues to invest in this market are the Pacer Pro and Grit X Pro models, which were launched as direct competitors to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro when it comes to monitoring outdoor exercises with high precision. UPDF – A free and productive PDF editor, reader, annotator and converter

know more