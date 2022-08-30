For a short time only: 50 percent discount on all video courses at the heise Academy

If you want to continue your education on important IT topics, you can save a lot for a short time when buying the video in the voonze .

Interested developers, admins and security professionals can secure a substantial on the voonze Academy’s video course offer up to and including August 31. The prices of around 50 video courses from experienced IT experts are all reduced by 50 percent. In total, there are over 250 hours of practical online courses that teach important topics such as IT security, container orchestration with Kubernetes, machine learning, cloud or Microsoft 365 administration with a high degree of practical relevance.

Data Science & Machine Learning

Data Engineering with Microsoft Azure (with Martin Kopp, 5:20 hours playing time)

Data visualization with Python (with Wadim Wormsbecher, 7:50 hours playing time)

Introduction to Microsoft Power BI (with Thorsten Ahlemeyer, 9:30 hours playing time)

Image Segmentation with Python and Keras (with Gerhard Heinzerling, Dimas Wiese, 5:00 hours playing time)

Natural Language Processing with Python (with Christian Winkler, 11:00 hours playing time)

IT administration

Active Directory with Windows Server 2019 (with Tom Wechsler, 4:30 hours playing time)

Automated log file analysis with PowerShell (with Philip Lorenz, 1:30 hours playing time)

Automated test environment with AutomatedLab (with Philip Lorenz, 1:20 hours playing time)

Azure Active Directory in a hybrid context (with Klaus Bierschenk, 6:30 hours playing time)

Exchange Online for administrators (with Benjamin Bürk, 4:30 hours playing time)

Information security and data protection in companies (with Corinna Göring, 5:30 hours playing time)

Linux Enterprise Certification Preparation I (with René Fürst, 9:30 hours playing time)

Microsoft 365 – The basic course for administrators (with Tom Wechsler, 3:50 hours playing time)

Microsoft 365 – Integrate and administrate identities and services (with Tom Wechsler, 3:30 hours playing time)

Microsoft Azure – The basic course for administrators (with Tom Wechsler, 3:00 hours playing time)

Microsoft Endpoint Manager for Administrators (with Tom Wechsler, 4:30 hours playing time)

Microsoft Hyper-V with Windows Server 2022 (with Tom Wechsler, 2:20 hours playing time)

Microsoft Solutions Architect (with Tom Wechsler, 2:30 hours playing time)

PowerShell for administrators (with Philip Lorenz, 7:30 hours playing time)

IT security

Attack scenarios in the network – The big security course (with Max Engelhardt, 6:20 hours playing time)

Web Application Security: Making web applications secure (with Cedric Mössner, 9:40 hours playing time)

Windows Security – The practical course for Windows 10/11 (with Holger Voges, 8:20 hours playing time)

software development

ASP.NET Core – The Intensive Course (with Jannick Leismann, 5:10 hours playing time)

Asynchronous Programming with Kotlin Coroutines (with Hauke ​​Brammer, 1:30 hours playing time)

AWS API Gateway Rest (with Christian Oette, 5:10 hours playing time)

C programming: The compact course for software developers (with Jannick Leismann, 5:00 hours playing time)

C/C++ Compile Process Breakdown (with Jonathan Hauser, 3:40 hours playing time)

Cloud-native development with Azure (with Jörg Krause, 7:20 hours playing time)

Container orchestration with Kubernetes (with Nicholas Dille, 6:10 hours playing time)

Continuous Delivery – The course for software developers (with Alexander Birk, 7:10 hours playing time)

The Python Bootcamp: The Comprehensive Programming Course (with Jannick Leismann, 5:40 hours playing time)

The C++20 Course: Concepts, Ranges, Modules and Coroutines (with Rainer Grimm, 3:40 hours playing time)

Domain-driven design – concepts and implementation (with Eberhard Wolff, 5:00 hours playing time)

Game Engineering with Unity and C# (with René Bühlung, 14:00 hours playing time)

GraphQL – The practical introduction (with Nils Hartmann, 2:30 hours playing time)

GraphQL – Developing APIs with Spring Boot (with Nils Hartmann, 5:00 hours playing time)

JavaScript for software developers (with Golo Roden, 8:00 hours playing time)

Complex SQL queries (with Torsten Ahlemeyer, 6:40 hours playing time)

Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana (with Karsten Sitterberg, 7:10 hours playing time)

Battleships with T-SQL (with Torsten Ahlemeyer, 5:40 hours playing time)

Serverless Development with AWS (with Gernot Glawe, 9:50 hours playing time)

Service meshes in practice (with Jörg Müller, 5:40 hours playing time)

Software design with C++ (with Klaus Iglberger, 7:40 hours playing time)

Software Quality with Clean Code (with Arkadius Roczniewski, 9:30 hours playing time)

Spring Boot for Java Developers (with Thomas Kruse, 12:15 hours playing time)

Voice and chatbots – The course for developers (with Sascha Wolter, 2:30 hours playing time)

web development

Frontend development with Angular 12 (with Jannick Leismann, 5:00 hours playing time)

Modern web development with React (with Sebastian Springer, 8:10 hours playing time)

Responsive web design with HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and Tailwind (with Fabian Hiller, 9:10 hours playing time)

By experts for experts

The portfolio of the voonze Academy is aimed at IT professionals. The speakers can look back on many years of practical experience and convey the content of their courses in a clear and targeted manner. Every step is explained so that the learners can complete the course with well-founded knowledge. The video-based online courses include practice assignments, knowledge tests, transcripts and other learning materials to support learners. They are broken down into small lessons that are particularly useful for learning at your own pace.

In the Academy Shop you will find an overview of all reduced video courses and in-depth information, insights into the courses, trailers and much more. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter. The entire portfolio of the voonze Academy, including over 100 online training courses, is also available as an annual subscription at a starting price of 495 euros.

