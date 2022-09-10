Football Manager 2023 arrives in November on consoles, PC and mobile phones, but not in Brazil

Sports Interactive announced this week the release of 2023 for November 8, but among the highlights of this new version is the release for PS5. This is the first time a game in the franchise has been released on a Sony console since 2013.

Sega and SI announced this week that Football Manager 2023 is coming in November and in addition to the traditional PC version, the console version will be available for PS5, Xbox Series and Game Pass. The Touch version will be released for Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. In addition, Football Manager 2023 Mobile will also be released on iOS and Android devices. Football Manager 2023 marks another important step for the franchise, with our debut on two new platforms. Fans have been asking us to produce a PlayStation version for many years, so I’m excited that these players now have the chance to experience what it’s like to be a real football manager.