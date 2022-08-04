Football in the metaverse, this is how Intergalactic Football presents itself

Before I talk about the project that we’ve been pitched to today, let me introduce what the is and why I think the press is getting the concept out of hand.

On the one hand we have Virtual Reality, a technology that allows us to enjoy immersive, three-dimensional environments, just by putting on special glasses. We can enjoy these experiences without the need to connect to the Internet, without the need to meet new people or anything similar.

On the other hand we have the metaverse, a connection of Virtual Reality environments that can be enjoyed by anyone anywhere in the world. The promised metaverse would be similar to the one in the book (and movie) Ready Player One, where thousands (or millions) of people put on Virtual Reality glasses to share virtual spaces with their avatar.

This metaverse is far from being a reality. It is possible to share the same VR experience with a dozen users, but calling that a metaverse is an exaggeration.

That is why I comment that the non-specialized press is getting the concept out of hand, because there are many companies that do something with Virtual Reality, they call it metaverse, and they present it to the media to see if it works.

Not everything that uses Virtual Reality is Metaverse, as much as some may want to deny it.

The funny thing is that there are other projects that put metaverse in their description without even having an experience in Virtual Reality. If everything that connects people from different parts of the world is a metaverse, the Internet would be a metaverse by definition…

What is

Once the introduction is done, let’s see what intergalactic.football does, a project that brings together two very tasty words in the SEO world: soccer and metaverse.

It is a game that allows the management of soccer teams, a live multiplayer game, where we can create and manage our own soccer club. The clubs would play in leagues that would take place on different planets, with a map on their platform to discover them.

By registering we can get a pack of players and choose tactics to grow the team. The first season of the game kicks off tomorrow, August 5, so it’s already open for anyone to try out.

Soccer club in intergalactic football

As soon as we register, they encourage us to create a football club. Once the name is set, we open the envelope of players that we have been assigned. This is the result:



Each player has his file, with his personal characteristics and the possibility of sending him to another club.

This is the record of the star player of the WWWhatsnew club:

We start with 100,000 coins to be able to make transactions, which allows us to go to the existing market and buy new players (or sell our own)

Starts the game

Tomorrow the first season of intergalactic soccer will begin, with over 90 coaches and teams participating in the first alpha season of the game, needed to get feedback to improve intergalactic soccer for the upcoming alpha and beta seasons.

They want Season 2 to have a more complex player transfer system, and gradually bring the experience to something more immersive.

Soccer in the metaverse?

No, this is a soccer team simulator similar to many others on the market. There is not even a blockchain to guarantee ownership of each player (if there is, they do not comment), no VR, no multiplayer immersion or Ready Play One.

Another thing is what they want to create in the future, but for now, nothing surprising.