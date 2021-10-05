Footage shows boy racers shutting down Port Tunnel and doing donuts across road

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driving incident in Dublin’s Port Tunnel – which forced the tunnel to close for traffic for almost an hour.

A 13-second video of the incident shows a high performance white car performing ‘donut’ manoeuvres in the middle of the tunnel – while a second vehicle has pulled in to video the shocking incident.

During the video the white vehicle is seen performing three donuts – which involves rotating the rear or front of the vehicle around the opposite set of wheels in a continuous motion causing smoke from the tyres – before swerving over two lanes and speeding off.

Several skidmark patterns on the roadway are caught on camera before the second car drives off in the direction of the white car.

The incident, which Port Tunnel authorities are aware of and have referred to An Garda Siochana, happened on September 25 at 11.35pm.

“This is the first time such an incident of this type of dangerous driving has taken place in the tunnel,” a spokesperson for the Port Tunnel told The Star.

“We often have people drive through the tunnel in high performance vehicles and video themselves but this one is a first.

“Several vehicles travelling behind these two vehicles had to pull over and stop for a while and the incident forced the tunnel to be closed for almost an hour.”

An Garda Siochana has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana said: “Gardai at Store Street are investigating a dangerous driving incident that occurred on September 25 in the Dublin Port Tunnel.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

