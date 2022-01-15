Footage shows aftermath of crash involving garda car in Dublin

These are the images and video showing the aftermath of a collision involving a garda car and another vehicle in north Dublin.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Malahide Road at Northern Cross Junction at around 5 pm on Friday.

Footage from the scene shows a crumpled up front of a car and a destroyed driver side car door on the other vehicle.

An investigation into the incident is under way, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

They said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving an official Garda vehicle and another vehicle that occurred at approximately 5pm on Friday, 14th January, 2022, on the Malahide Road at Northern Cross Junction.

“No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”











