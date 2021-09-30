Folio, a service to create online albums for your photos or designs

One of the most important elements for anyone who works in the graphic and creative area is the portfolio. This is the business card of these professionals and in that sense, it is necessary that you always keep yours up to date. But, if you still don’t have one and you are looking for a simple solution, we will present one with which you can create albums with your photos or online creations.

Its name is Folio and through a very simple process and without the need for registration, you will be able to upload your creations and share them easily.

A simple way to create online photo albums

Photographers and designers always take care of having a catalog of their work that they can show in a simple way. Right now, we can find some great solutions for these cases. However, those who start in this area and are looking for something simple, should immediately know the service that Folio offers. This website will allow you to create online albums with the photos or designs you make, also providing a very easy way to manage or share the material.

To start creating your portfolio or album online, go to the Folio website from this link. The main screen will receive you with the message that you upload your photos and for this, you will only have to drag them towards the interface. When uploading the images, a couple of links will be generated, the first to visit the album and the second will be the administration link. With this link you will be able to upload more photos, edit the information that you have already uploaded and in general, everything you need to manage with your album.

In this way, it will be enough to visit the administration link to upload more images and share the first link that is shown to us to show the material. As we mentioned at the beginning, it is completely free and the process is very easy to do. If you don’t have an online portfolio or want to create an album with some photos quickly, feel free to give it a try.