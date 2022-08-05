Folding smartphone Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the test: 2000 euros, no 5G, no Google Huawei’s latest folding approach is the Mate Xs 2, which is really good, but costs 2000 euros. If only it had google services… 3:42pm techstage

Smartphones with a folding display are either particularly small and offer a “normal” display size when unfolded. Examples of this are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (test report) or the Motorola RAZR (test report) . Or there is the other way: a large smartphone that opens up to become a tablet. Models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (test report) or the Huawei Mate Xs (test report) go this way, which now has a successor in the form of the Mate Xs 2. It is now a bit smaller and lighter, and at “only” 1999 euros in the RRP, it costs significantly less than its predecessor . It’s still expensive and the same disadvantages of the previous Mate Xs, i.e. the lack of 5G and no Google services, are also there again. Is it still worth the money?

design

Nothing has changed in the basic design of the new Huawei Mate Xs 2 . When folded, the smartphone still looks almost like a conventional bar-shaped model, only a closer look reveals that the smartphone has more to offer. As with the predecessor, the back can be folded forward with a button. Only then does it become clear that the supposed back was actually a display surface the whole time. The advantage of this folding direction in contrast to Samsung, which folds its folding display inwards: A second external display for use when folded is superfluous, the smaller front is already a screen. Disadvantage: The expensive folding display is always exposed and is not protected when folded.

The wider body on the right side has also remained. It’s not even 2 centimeters wide and with a depth of 11.1 millimeters it also defines the maximum thickness of the smartphone. Huawei builds large parts of the technology into this strip, which is not noticeable when it is folded up because it almost forms a unit with the closed display. This includes, for example, the camera with its three lenses and the dual flash, and the button for folding out the panel mentioned at the beginning is also located here. The same applies to the power button with fingerprint sensor and the volume rocker, although both are attached to the side of the device. Only when unfolded do you notice the “handle bead”, which is twice as thick as the display itself. Right-handers might actually like this as a grip,

Even if the design has remained the same as the predecessor, Huawei has made visible and tangible advancements. The new model has become a bit smaller, length and width have shrunk. If this is only a few millimeters, there is a comparatively large jump in weight. The new model has lost a whopping 45 grams, and at 255 grams it is no longer much heavier than other large smartphones such as a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (test report). Still, the Xs 2 doesn’t look any more fragile than the older model – amazing. Even the few millimeters of shrinkage have done the folding cell phone good. Together with the symmetrical curves when folded, the device is now even better in the hand and, together with the lower weight, is once again reminiscent of a normal smartphone with a rigid display.

The more even and even narrower edges around the display are new. In addition, you can now see a front camera that is eyeing the user through a punchhole notch in the top right corner. According to the manufacturer, the hinge, which is intended to ensure a permanently smooth and stable folding process, has been further improved and made even more durable. On top of that, the visible crease in the unfolded state has been further improved – more on this in the next sub-item.

screen

It has already been indicated: The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is smaller and this not only refers to the external dimensions, but also to the display size(s). The panel shrinks from a maximum of 8 inches in the predecessor to 7.8 inches in the new model, and when folded it is 6.5 instead of 6.6 inches. The resolution, on the other hand, remains largely the same: 2480 x 2200 pixels are unfolded again, with 2480 x 1176 pixels the folded screen is nominally even a few pixels higher resolution. With 425 and 422 ppi (pixels per inch), the panel is always nice and sharp and high-contrast thanks to OLED technology. The biggest innovation is now the adaptive 120 Hz playback, the predecessor could only do 60 Hz. The difference is visible, the predecessor does not appear as smooth as the new model in a direct comparison.

Otherwise there is only positive to report. Colors can be displayed naturally or very intensely if desired. The white balance is okay and can be adjusted by the user. As is usual with OLEDs, the viewing angle dependency is exemplary and the brightness has been increased further in the new model. We measured 465 cd/m² in manual mode and a maximum of 675 candelas in automatic mode in direct sunlight. This is by no means at the level of the best models with a rigid panel, but it is decent in everyday use. The always-on display offers numerous customization options. Overall, the screen convinces both folded and unfolded. In full format, you can actually see the fold less or not at all, as advertised by Huawei. The fold always seems to need some time,

camera

Not only is the added front camera with 10.7 megapixels and f/2.2 new, Huawei has also lent a hand with other lenses – or adopted them from the Huawei P50 Pro (test report) . The main camera now offers 50 instead of 40 megapixels, the aperture remains the same at f/1.8 and again laser autofocus and unfortunately no optical image stabilizer (OIS) are used here – too bad, we would have liked to see the latter in the new model. The wide-angle lens is now even missing 3 megapixels, shots are taken with 13 instead of 16 megapixels and still f/2.2. The telephoto lens seems borrowed from the predecessor, it again offers 8 megapixels, f/2.4 and an OIS. Huawei has omitted the ToF sensor as the fourth lens.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Huawei Mate Xs 2 All pictures of the camera of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the test

Overall, the photo quality is very decent, but it doesn’t quite come close to the high-end competition. Unfortunately, that was already the case with the P50 Pro and is particularly sad because Huawei has been the leader in smartphone cameras for a number of years with its (most recently) Leica cameras. This collaboration no longer exists, regardless of which there is always a lack of that last bit of sharpness and brilliance in direct comparison shots. When shooting at night, the level of sharpness drops faster than with other models and image noise becomes increasingly visible. Image dynamics and color reproduction are decent overall. With its 3x magnification, the zoom snaps good pictures, provided the light is right. This is hardly different with the competition. Photos with the selfie cam are okay – not overly sharp, but sufficient,

Videos can be recorded smoothly with 4K/60 and then not only offer jerk-free panning, but also, thanks to good stabilization, pleasant-to-view recordings with general movement of the subject and camera user. Here, too, there are differences to the market leader Samsung, but overall the video function is quite acceptable. We think it's a shame that Huawei didn't make more of the "double-sided" display when closed. An additional live viewfinder can be activated on the "other side" so that the recorded person sees himself. However, if you want to use this to take selfies with the main camera, all the setting options that the smartphone actually offers are missing. All in all, the camera equipment of the Mate Xs 2 is absolutely fine, as long as you don't expect top-quality images.

Furnishing

When it comes to equipment, those interested in the Huawei Mate Xs 2 have to swallow toads again. Because the folding smartphone does not come to the customer with the strongest chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but with the predecessor Snapdragon 888. It is also limited to 4G, i.e. LTE, and there is not an overwhelming amount of RAM either: 8 GB – the end. And before the question comes: Yes, the Mate Xs 2 also comes without Google services. That sounds somehow like a sham, especially in view of the high price of the cell phone. In fact, some of it is not relevant in everyday life.

Let’s take the point “old” chipset. Of course, the newer chipset is even more powerful, but in fact it still suffers from heat issues and is ultimately not more power efficient. At least in these points, reaching for the SD888 doesn’t do anything, especially since it also has more than enough power. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 achieves 8900 points in PCmark’s Work 3.0, and 5900 points in 3Dmark Wildlife. Of course, smartphones with the new chip – such as the Sony Xperia 1 IV (test report)– easily 5000 points more in PCmark and Wildlife is blown up, so Wildlife Extreme has to be used. But the Mate Xs 2 is anything but slow. You don’t notice anything about the “old chips” in everyday use, there’s no jerking anywhere and you won’t find any commemorative seconds either. The new 120 Hz display is now even more impressive and if you don’t know anything about the “old” hardware, you won’t even think about it. This also applies to games that look great on the giant panel. The smartphone gets warm, but not hot.