Foldable smartphones will lower their base price during 2022

While folding smartphones are undoubtedly one of the most popular emerging formats among users, unfortunately only a small part of these can afford to changeas the prices far exceed the figures of the vast majority of current flagship phones. However, this trend could be about to change.

As these folding screen formats become more common for manufacturers, not only can their resistance and functionalities be improved, but they are also being standardized further, according to the popular informant Digital Chat. Station on Weibo, a a general price drop for the next foldable smartphones around the world, which will finally arrive at a price similar to that of normal high-end phones.

Although the filter has not wanted to go into details about the specific models of these next folding smartphones, we currently have a good idea of ​​what awaits us within this market, with some updates already confirmed and the arrival of new participants already in the market. top 5 most popular brands.

In addition, Digital Chat Station has wanted to advance some additional details by marking that will be the folding phones with horizontal hinges, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, those that will be priced more similar to that of normal high-end phones. However, vertical folding phones will be understandably more expensive than horizontal ones, due to the fact that they offer more screen real estate. Thus, other formats such as roll-up screens also aim to maintain these “over-high” prices for the moment.

As they estimate from Counterpoint, foldable phone shipments will multiply by 10 by 2023, this price reduction being one of the clear key factors driving this growth. Unfortunately, it now remains to be seen if the current shortage of components will finally allow us to see the arrival of these phones, and to what extent it could play as a new price premium factor.