Foldable iPhone in 2025, and a MacBook Fold is also in the works

Apple has always had a precise strategy regarding technological innovations: the point for Cupertino is not to arrive first, but to arrive at the right time. And so, although Samsung is already gearing up for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and probably other variations on the theme too), a Foldable iPhone still not there. But this does not mean that sooner or later it will not be there, on the contrary: rumors have been pointing in this direction for some time.

However, it seems that Apple is not yet convinced of the benefits that foldable smartphones can offer today compared to the compromises they entail, and therefore the launch would not be around the corner. The well-known DSCC analyst Ross Young at the end of 2021 he had hypothesized 2023 or 2024 as a possible launch window, and today he returned to the topic to correct his forecasts based on the new information available to him. The first iPhone that folds up (the models in progress, in reality, would be two) according to what Young claims it would be postponed to 2025. A hypothesis that is based on information coming from the supply chainand which suggest that Cupertino has further delayed its plans.

A FOLDABLE MACBOOK THAT BECOMES A MONITOR

So don’t rush. It would almost seem that Apple is not too interested in folding devices at all, considering the relaxed timing with which it plans to enter the market. And yet things would not be exactly like this, on the contrary: perhaps in Cupertino they aim to do things big, and to launch together more than one proposal on the foldable side. In addition to the iPhone, according to Young claims, There is also a new product in the pipeline, namely a foldable 20-inch MacBook (a bit like the ThinkPad X1 Fold also launched in Italy in 2020 by Lenovo).